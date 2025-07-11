Insta360 Will Challenge Patent Ruling, Claims GoPro Uses ‘Litigation as a Business Strategy’

Insta360 has released a statement in response to a US Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) of the International Trade Commission (ITC), clarifying its stance on the issue and confirming that the current state of affairs has no bearing on the availability of its products in the US.

This morning, GoPro shared the news that an ALJ of the ITC found that Insta360 infringed on two of GoPro’s patents, namely a design patent of its Hero series cameras and its HyperSmooth video stabilization technology. A few hours later, Insta360 released a statement that points out other aspects of this situation.

While yes, the judge did find that there was a possible infringement by Insta360 on two patents, GoPro’s original filing had pointed to multiple patents.

“The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has rejected GoPro’s utility patent claims against Insta360 in Investigation No. 337-TA-1400. The initial determination, which was issued by an Administrative Law Judge in Washington, D.C. yesterday, ruled that GoPro’s five utility patents relating to stabilization, horizon leveling, distortion, and aspect ratio conversion are invalid, not infringed, or both. In addition to clearing Insta360 completely as to these five patents, the Administrative Law Judge confirmed that Insta360’s proactive design updates fall outside the scope of GoPro’s lone asserted design patent (U.S. Patent No. D789,435),” Insta360 says.

The China-based company adds that it has filed multiple inter partes review (IPR) petitions, which challenge the validity of these patent claims, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding GoPro’s patents, some of which remain under review. The company says it also initiated patent litigation in China against GoPro-affiliated entities.

“The U.S. International Trade Commission’s initial determination affirms what many in our industry already know: the future belongs to innovators, not litigators,” JK Liu, Founder of Insta360, says. “While GoPro sought to block competition by asserting a wide array of patents, the majority of those claims were either found not to be infringed or ruled invalid. That speaks volumes.”

“This isn’t just about Insta360. This is about an ecosystem where established players use litigation as a business strategy, hoping to stall faster, smarter, more agile challengers. It’s a familiar playbook: instead of building better products, they try to slow down those who do. We will continue to stand up for our products, our team, and the creative community we serve – and we will not be deterred by legal maneuvering aimed at protecting market share rather than consumers.”

As PetaPixel reported earlier today, Insta360 confirms that the current state of affairs does not affect the availability of its products in the United States. “[Insta360] continues to manufacture and sell its full line of cameras without restriction,” the company says.

Image credits: Insta360