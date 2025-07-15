Samyang Adds 85mm f/1.8 and 16mm f/2.8 to its E-Mount Prime Series

LK Samyang announced two new Prima series lenses that are designed for content creators and photographers: the AF 16mm f/2.8 P FE and the AF 85mm f/1.8 P FE. Both lenses are coming for Sony E-mount and follow the first Prima lens that was announced last year, the 35mm f/1.4 P FE.

According to LK Samyang, the Prima series got its name from the Latin word which means “first” or “important” and is meant to balance high-end performance with practicality (namely a compact, lightweight design). The first lens was a success at this, as in his review for PetaPixel, Chris Niccolls found the 35mm f/1.4 P was found to be a great lens for the price.

The new AF 16mm f/2.8 P FE and the AF 85mm f/1.8 P FE lenses are meant to be a “perfect” choice for beginner-level photographers or those who want to experiment with both photos and videos.

“The Prima Series aims to be your ‘first lens,’ the one you will frequently reach for. It features a compact and lightweight design without sacrificing optical quality, making it perfect for hybrid creators and beginners,” LK Samyang says.

All three lenses are characterized by their small form factor as well as a signature red ring around the lens mount. The company says that they are also constructed form its proprietary high-strength engineering plastic, which Samyang says achieves a lightweight yet sturdy construction that still feels premium. They also feature a newly-designed focus ring with enhanced texture that Samyang says improves the handling and usability.

Samyang AF 16mm f/2.8 P FE

The new compact wide-angle lens weighs just 207 grams and measure 70.5mm long (about 2.78 inches). It is also described as a “semi macro” lens, with a 1:3 reproduction ratio and the ability to focus as closely as 12 centimeters (4.7 inches). When used on an APS-C camera, it achieves half macro with a 24mm equivalent field of view.

It is constructed of eight elements arranged into seven groups including one high refractive index optic, three extra-low dispersion lenses, and one aspherical element. It features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a seven bladed aperture diaphragm. the front filter is 62mm and autofocus is driven by a linear STM system. The lens body is relatively simple, although it does feature an autofocus/manual focus selector switch and the lens mount hides a USB-C port to allow for easy firmware updates.

The lens is weather sealed to an IP5 rating, which means it has a measured level of dust resistance, too.

Samyang AF 85mm f/1.8 P FE

Samyang’s new portrait prime is similarly lighweight, coming in at 272 grams and measuring 71.5mm long (2.8 inches). It has a minimum focusing distance of 2.62 feet and a magnification ratio of 0.12, but used at “optimal distance” for portrait photography, Samyang says that it captures sharp and detailed images that highlight a subject beautifully.

“Designed to create rich, creamy bokeh that gently separates your subject from the background, offering seamless background blur and enhancing depth and professionalism in every portrait,” LK Samyang says.

It features a construction of nine elements arranged into eight groups, including one high-refractive index optic and three extra-low dispersion elements. It has an aperture range of f/1.8 through f/22 via a nine-bladed diaphragm.





Just as is the case for the 16mm f/2.8, the 85mm f/1.8 has a simple design on the barrel of just an autofocus/manual focus selector switch, a USB-C port in the lens mount, and is IP5 dust resistant. It also features a new lens hood for what Samyang says is superior light control that reduces flare and ghosting in challenging backlit situations.

Pricing and Availability

LK Samyang did not share pricing or expected lens availability at the time of publication. North American photographers should expect the lens to be available under the Rokinon brand, but the lenses will otherwise be identical.

Image credits: LK Samyang