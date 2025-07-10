Canon Adds Password Protection to Ten EOS R Series Cameras

Canon is adding a new password protection option to 10 of its mirrorless EOS R series cameras via a firmware update. While the update is only available in Japan at the time of publication, it should roll out to other regions in short order.

Canon says that it is adding this feature due to requirements issued by European cybersecurity regulations: “Some camera products have a password setting function for protecting personal information and security in the camera.”

The feature is being added to 10 cameras: EOS R1, EOS R3, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R5, EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R7, EOS R8, EOS R10, EOS R50, and the EOS R50V. As pointed out by Digicame-Info, the feature might not be that important to entry-level or amateur photographers who would likely feel as though a password would be burdensome to enter every time the camera is turned on or woken from sleep, but it would likely greatly appeal to professionals, especially photojournalists, who have a higher concern for security.

That said, there have been repeated calls by photographers for years for camera companies to add some level of theft deterrence to cameras due to the rapidly increasing occurrence of thieves targeting photographers. While laptop and smartphone thefts are still a problem, the increased security measures manufacturers have put into those devices have made them significantly less of a target to thieves. Cameras, however, have no security at all and are easy to flip, putting photographers increasingly at risk.

Camera makers haven’t done anything about improving security on their own to this point, but regulation by the EU might finally have forced their hands. The Cyber Resilience Act, which came into force last December and will be fully enacted by 2027, requires “products with digital elements” — which is basically any electronics device that connects to the “internet of things” — have increased levels of protection and security for users.

Over the past few years, there have been multiple instances of violent attacks on photographers by thieves. Jefferson Graham’s camera was stolen while he was recording a stand-up in broad daylight. YouTube and photographer Manny Ortiz had $16,000 worth of gear stolen from him while in Europe. Reporters were held up at gunpoint and had their cameras stolen in San Francisco, while a new crew’s security guard was shot and killed during an attempted robbery of cameras in Oakland. There are seemingly endless accounts of similar events, and while adding password protection won’t stop thieves from targeting stores (which also happens quite often), it would go a long way to deter threats against individual photographers.

Canon has thus far not added the firmware update to its websites in Europe or North America, but given that the reason this feature was developed was to abide by European cybersecurity regulations, it should only be a matter of time before it rolls out at least to that region. PetaPixel has reached out to Canon USA and will update this story if it receives a response.

A full breakdown of how the password feature works is available on Canon Japan’s website.