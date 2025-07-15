Sony’s RX1R III Premium Compact Camera Arrives After Nearly 10 Year Wait

Sony has announced the RX1R III, the highly anticipated third generation of the company’s beloved premium full-frame all-in-one camera series. The premium compact RX1R III features Sony’s excellent 61-megapixel image sensor and a Zeiss Sonnar T* 35mm f/2 lens.

“The RX1R III combines Sony’s design savvy with the latest innovations in imaging technology to produce a new flagship in our RX1R camera series that offers uncompromising full-frame quality in a premium compact camera body,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The RX1R series has resonated greatly among discerning photographers, and we’re proud to now deliver the next generation of this popular camera model.”

The RX1R III has been years in the making. The RX1R II was released nearly a decade ago, sporting a 42.4-megapixel Exmor R CMOS image sensor and a 35mm f/2 lens. The RX1R III has taken so long to release that many photographers resigned themselves to the idea it would never arrive at all.

Beyond its upgraded image sensor, the RX1R III promises other significant improvements compared to its predecessor, including Sony’s newest Bionz XR image processing engine, a dedicated AI processing unit to drive improved autofocus, and the a7R V’s nearly class-leading autofocus performance.

With the move to a higher-resolution sensor, which omits an optical low-pass filter for the best-possible sharpness, the RX1R III promises improved versatility. With the Step Crop Shooting function, photographers can switch between 35mm, 50mm, and 70mm equivalent focal lengths via assigned buttons or dials. When shooting in RAW format, the original full-frame view is preserved, in case photographers change their mind after shooting with the crop enabled.

The built-in 35mm f/2 lens features a macro ring that allows photographers to instantly switch to a close-focusing mode, enabling shots as close as 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) with a maximum magnification of 0.26x.

With 12 built-in Creative Looks, the RX1R III promises photographers a quick and easy way to dial in their perfect look in-camera. Each Creative Look can be customized across different parameters, including hue, saturation, brightness, contrast, and sharpness. These Creative Looks can also be applied to video.

The Sony RX1R III is built from a rigid magnesium alloy, which Sony says “balances aesthetics and functionality.” The camera features a wide range of physical controls and dials, each of which is customizable, and includes Sony’s Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe. The camera’s top surface features a flat design, and its grip design and surface texture ensure a secure hold on the premium camera.

The RX1R III’s electronic viewfinder features a 2.36 million-dot XGA OLED and a 0.70x magnification. The camera utilizes Sony’s NP-FW50 battery, which is rated for approximately 300 shots, although the camera can be rapidly charged via USB-C.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony RX1R III will be available this month for approximately $5,099.99 in the United States and $6,299.99 in Canada. Optional accessories include the TG-2 thumb grip, an LCS-RXL body case, and the LHP-1 lens hood. These accessories will cost around $300, $250, and $200, respectively.

Image credits: Sony