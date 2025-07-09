Canon’s RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 Lens Has 20th-Century Roots and Costs Just $220

Jeremy Gray

A black Canon RF 100-400mm telephoto camera lens with textured zoom and focus rings, a control switch, and white markings, displayed against a white background.

Canon unveiled a blast from the past in late April when it unveiled the “new” RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens, an RF-mount version of the venerable budget EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III released in 1999. Canon today announced U.S. pricing and availability for the 20th-century zoom, plus a new EOS R100 kit.

The RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens is set to arrive on store shelves in the United States this month at a budget-friendly price of just $219.99. Photographers will be hard-pressed to find a telephoto zoom lens easier on the wallet, especially one that covers a full-frame image sensor.

While the RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 works on full-frame cameras, Canon is clearly positioning it for entry-level APS-C camera owners, including those with the EOS R50 and R100 bodies. The R100, Canon’s most affordable EOS R-series mirrorless camera, starts at just $429 for the body only on Amazon right now as part of the company’s Prime Day event.

When paired with an APS-C RF-mount camera, such as the R100, the RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens delivers a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 120-480mm, offering budding photographers significant reach and enabling them to capture close-up shots of distant subjects.

A black Canon EOS digital camera with a large detachable zoom lens attached, viewed from a front angled perspective against a white background.

Of course, despite its new case and RF mount, albeit one lacking the Control Ring found on many RF lenses, the telephoto zoom is still an old-school optic. It has the same basic specificationsspecifications as its EF predecessor, including the same 13 lens elements arranged across nine groups, a a seven-bladed aperture diaphragm, and a a DC motor. The lens can focus as close as 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), providing a maximum magnification of 0.25x.

The lens weighs just 507 grams (1.1 pounds) and is 146 millimeters (5.8 inches) long, although it extends as the photographer zooms. The lens accepts 58mm front filters.

While it is easy to criticize a rehoused version of a 26-year-old lens, which itself was essentially unchanged from even older EF zoom lenses, it is good that more photographers will have access to an affordable telephoto zoom lens. Photography is an expensive hobby, so whenever the barrier to entry gets a little easier to clear, it’s a good thing. That said, photographers should expect the “new” lens to deliver outdated performance.

Sample Images

Two soccer players in blue socks and white shorts stand on a grassy field, with one balancing a soccer ball between their feet. A goal net is visible in the background.

Two young boys compete for the soccer ball on a field while a goalie in a yellow uniform watches from the goal in the background. The sun is shining, casting warm light on the scene.

A soccer player in white socks and blue shorts runs toward a blue and white soccer ball on a green artificial turf field, with other players visible in the background.

A group of young boys play soccer on a field. A boy in a blue jersey runs ahead, dribbling the ball, while several boys in white jerseys chase after him. The scene is energetic and takes place outdoors.

Four young boys play soccer on a field; one boy in a white jersey dribbles the ball while three boys in blue jerseys, including number 9, chase him. It is a sunny day with a green fence and net in the background.

A young boy in a blue soccer jersey with the number 6 sits on grass, facing away, with his knees up and arms resting on them, on a sunny day at a sports field.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens will arrive later this month for $219.99, the same list price as the existing EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III version.

Canon EOS R100 camera kit with a camera bag, camera body, 18-45mm lens, 75-300mm telephoto lens, and product box featuring sports and wildlife images.

The lens will also be included in a new Canon EOS R100 Double Zoom Lens Kit for $799.99, which will presumably still include the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens and ditch the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM that is currently sold in a zoom kit.

Buy the Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 new on Amazon.comBuy the Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Canon

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Canon 75-300mm camera lens is shown horizontally on a white background, displaying the zoom and focus rings, focal length markings, and Canon branding. Canon’s ‘New’ RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 Looks Like a Remount of a Lens from 1999
Canon rf100-300mm f/2.8 review Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L Review: Expensive, Exclusive, Exceptional
Two ‘Big White’ Lenses Coming to RF Mount in 2021: Report
A man wearing a fluorescent green vest looks through a large camera lens mounted on a tripod. The lens has a question mark on it. The background shows a clear blue sky, trees, and buildings. Canon Files Patents for Five Unique Zoom Lenses
Discussion