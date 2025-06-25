What is the State of the ‘Midrange’ Camera? | The PetaPixel Podcast
This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team chats about the state of the “midrange” camera and how it might not be in the place it was just a few short years ago. Come to think of it, what even is every brand’s “midrange” option right now? The team debates!
In This Episode:
- 00:00 – Intro
- 12:32 – The Bild Expo was HUGE, and we had a blast
- 16:19 – The largest camera ever made took its first photos (and we were there to see it)
- 17:29 – Thypoch has a new 21mm f/1.4 for Leica M-mount
- 20:43 – Panasonic Lumix cameras are getting a nice firmware update and S1R II photographers will be especially pleased
- 22:58 – Magic Lantern for Canon cameras is back
- 25:20 – It’s been two years, but still no Abode
- 28:43 – Leica announced a new film and it’s a black and white 50 ISO emulsion.
- 33:45 – Yashica adds a version of the FX-D that has a viewfinder
- 38:01 – What is the state of the midrange camera?
- 1:10:33 – What have you been up to?
- 1:15:28 – Tech Support (and Never Read the Comments)nce)