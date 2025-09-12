What We’re Most Excited About With Apple’s iPhone 17 | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, things are a little bit different. First we’re talking about making a documentary and then we time-travel down to Cupertino for a conversation about the new iPhone series.

In this episode, we’re talking about our experience making a documentary film in Alaska (with more stories that didn’t make it into our BTS video) as well as a conversation with director of photography Oren Soffer on why someone would even be interested in the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55. Then, Chris and Jordan are joined by Tyler Stalman at Apple Park to talk about the new iPhone and why this year’s models actually have them excited (spoiler: it’s because there are hardware updates).

In This Episode: