Audiio ‘Voices’ Can Transform Your Voiceovers Into 24 Distinct Styles

Audiio, a sound and music licensing platform, has announced Voices, an advanced Voice-to-Voice creation tool that lets filmmakers and creators transform their own recordings into studio-quality narration in seconds.

Voices gives users the ability to take their own simple, non-professional voice recordings and transform them into a higher-quality track. Built from a curated catalog of professional voiceover artists, Audiio says that Voices blends each Audiio user’s natural tone, pacing, and emotional delivery “with high-fidelity voice models to produce narration that feels authentically performed.”

Audiio says that its model isn’t going to add additional performance to tracks and does rely on how the initial recording is delivered.

“For the best results, users should record their script in the style, energy, and accent they want returned. The AI refines and elevates that performance,” Audiio explains. Because delivery is dependent on the initial recording, Audiio says Voices is more like voice masking rather than the text-to-speech models that exist. Voices still relies on humans and isn’t meant to replace them.

At launch, Voices gives access to more than 24 voices and Audiio says it will be adding more as well as additional languages monthly.

Understanding the current climate around AI, Audiio says that the purpose of this tool is not to replace voice talent. Instead, Audiio says Voices is a tool designed to be used before the casting process to help with approvals and rough cuts. It can be difficult for board rooms to grasp the tone of a pitch, for example, and Voices can assist in helping demonstrate a general vibe so that the search for voice talent is narrower, faster. Beyond that, Audiio says that the tool can also help individual content creators who wouldn’t typically have access to voice actors to begin with.

“Every tool we build has one purpose: to help creators turn a good project into a great one,” says Josh Read, CEO of Audiio. “Voices continues that mission by giving filmmakers studio-level narration without the friction.”

Voices is available as part of an Audio Pro+ plan and grants access to subscribers to one hour of Voices per month. Pro+ also differentiates itself from Audiio’s Pro plan in that there are no client-size restrictions for freelancers where as the current Pro plan has a 100 employee limit for client work.

