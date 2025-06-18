Leica Announces Monopan 50, the First True Leica 35mm Film

Leica has announced Monopan 50, a new high-resolution black-and-white film with enhanced spectral sensitivity. It is the first true Leica 35mm film the company has released.

Leica says its new film honors a century of 35mm photography, which was kicked off in 1925 with the release of the Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera. While photographers of the era referred to 35mm film as “Leica film,” Leica Camera AG notes that the 35mm packs used with the Leica I were made by other manufacturers, including Kodak, Agfa, and Perutz.

“To celebrate the Leica I’s centenary and pay homage to 35mm photography, Leica Camera AG is unveiling its first true Leica 35mm film: Monopan 50 black-and-white film, offering 36 exposures,” Leica writes.

The “Monopan 50” name is derived from its component features. The film is monochromatic, has a speed of 50, and includes panchromatic capabilities, meaning that it is sensitive to wavelengths up to 780 nanometers. Leica notes that “mono” also refers to the company’s Monochrom series of digital cameras, introduced in 2012.

Leica Monopan 50 delivers ultra-fine grain, resolution up to 280 line pairs per millimeter, and “exceptional tonal range.” The company adds that its new film “encapsulates Oskar Barnack’s vision of ‘small negative — big picture,’ the very principle that gave rise to the original Leica.”

Unsurprisingly, Leica says that the new Monopan 50 film is a perfect pairing for Leica’s cameras and lenses, but of course, it can be used in any 35mm film camera. It is worth noting that the relatively slow ISO of 50 means that photographers will likely need to shoot with bright lenses, like Leica’s Noctilux primes, or at least in very bright conditions.

Thanks to its enhanced spectral sensitivity, the black-and-white film can also work for infrared photography and pairs nicely with Leica’s various color filters.

“Produced in Germany, Monopan 50 is particularly perfect for landscape, architectural, cityscape, and travel photography,” Leica says. “The film is compatible with all black-and-white developers. It guarantees complete control over black-and-white photography, ensuring the highest degree of detail.” It is worth noting that Leica does not go out of its way to say that the company itself has manufactured the film, leaving the door open for it to be a Leica-branded product from another company. As DPReview speculates, it could be repackaged Adox HR-50 film, which B&H lists as discontinued. It is available elsewhere for $7.50 a roll, however.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Monopan 50 film will be available worldwide at all Leica Stores and through authorized retailers starting August 21 for $10 per roll. The film will ship in four different vintage-style packaging designs that Leica says “evoke the pioneering era of 35mm photography.”

Image credits: Leica