Yashica Adds a Third FX-D Version That Actually Has a Viewfinder

In May, Yashica announced two versions of an upcoming digital camera called the FX-D, a digital camera that sports many analog-inspired features (including a film advance lever). Both of those original options feature a pentaprism-like bump above the lens, but it was just for looks: there was no viewfinder.

While that bump would, at first glance, indicate that there was either a pentaprism or electronic viewfinder, both the FX-D 300 and the FX-D 100 models instead featured an odd-looking black plate with a logo, which some photographers argue made no sense. After receiving feedback from backers, Yashica decided to add a third option to the FX-D line that will include an electronic viewfinder: the FX-D S300.

“The birth of Yashica FX-D S300 is a profound celebration of our community’s voice,” a company spokesperson says. “The EVF is a sensory enhancement that embodies the very soul of analog photography. It would not exist without our backer’s contributions. When you raise the camera to look through the EVF, the LCD screen will turn off to allow for a truly focused, uninterrupted connection with your subject. You will be fully immersed in the present, deeply connected to the story you are about to tell.”

Yashica selected a 0.32-inch OLED panel with a 1.4M dot resolution, which is 800 x 600 pixels of resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Some backers have already expressed concerns that this resolution isn’t high enough.

“We recognize your concerns about the EVF resolution. As a brand devoted to keeping photography accessible and affordable for everyone, our team has selected an EVF that balances performance and affordability for our target audience. While it may not match the resolution of higher-end models, we believe it still provides a satisfactory experience for most users,” Yashica says in defense of the choice.

The FX-D S300 is otherwise identical to the FX-D 300 that was previously announced and will sport three-axis IBIS and a 24mm f/1.8 prime lens in front of a 50-megapixel sensor. The S300 model will also only be available in black and will retail for $679, which is a notable premium versus the $549 non-EVF version. Both of those as well as the FX-D 100 are still available to back on Kickstarter for two more weeks.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.



Image credits: Yashica