The Popularity of the 2025 Bild Expo Vastly Exceeded My Expectations

Jaron Schneider

A large crowd gathers under a "Welcome to BILD expo" banner at a convention center, with directional signs for various stages and exhibitors visible.

Last week, B&H hosted its second Bild Expo at the Javits Center in New York City. After years of attending the Photo Plus expo and seeing its rapid decline, I had questions about the viability of a show in New York City. Whatever expectations I might have had, they were absolutely shattered by what I saw there.

Bild wasn’t meant to be more than a one-time thing. The first Bild in 2023 was meant to celebrate B&H Photo’s 50th anniversary and its “commitment to supporting visual and audio artistry.” But it went so well and the response was so positive that B&H decided to do it again.

Large crowd of people gather inside a convention center under a sign reading "Welcome to BILD expo." People are waiting, talking, and moving toward escalators in a busy, well-lit space.

While I’m not sure if the intention is to do this show annually or even every two years (and B&H probably isn’t sure about that yet either), the number of attendees this year shows that there certainly is demand for a show like this in New York and while COVID certainly played a role, Emerald Expo — the company behind Photo Plus and the attempted Create NYC follow-up that failed — somehow fumbled an enormous bag by leaving a vacuum for Bild to fill.

Astounding Attendance

I had attended three major expos in 2025 before arriving at Bild (NAB in Las Vegas, CP+ in Tokyo, and CineGear in Los Angeles), so I thought I had a good grasp of what to expect. I was wrong. As I walked up to the front door of the Javits Center’s northernmost hall, I was greeted by an enormous line to get in.

A large crowd of people, many with backpacks and cameras, gathers at an indoor technology or photography expo. Booths with company logos like Canon and Sony are visible in the background.

A large crowd gathers around a Canon booth at a convention, listening to a speaker on stage. People wear backpacks and cameras, and banners and equipment displays are visible around the busy event space.

“That’s odd,” I thought to myself. There weren’t ever more than a dozen people in front of me trying to get into any of these other shows I’d been to.

When I got into the building, my awe only magnified. That line wasn’t the front of the crowd, it was somewhere near the middle. The show floor was already teeming with visitors and the registration area was packed to the gills with attendees picking up their badges, and the show had only been open for a few minutes. As the day progressed, I became even more shocked at how many people showed up.

While B&H has not released official attendance numbers, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw north of 50,000 people attend the two-day expo. Given that the show took place on a Tuesday and Wednesday at the start of Summer, that number should sound even more impressive; people had to take off from work to come to this thing.

A large crowd gathers at a busy Nikon booth during a technology convention, with people testing cameras, taking photos, and interacting with booth staff under prominent Nikon signage.

A large group of people gathers around a display booth for the FUJIFILM X-E5 camera at a convention. Many attendees carry backpacks and cameras, while some interact with products on the counter.

And come they did. Not only were brands and manufacturers overwhelmed on the expo floor, the next floor up was reserved for speakers and was divided into multiple rooms, each operating simultaneously for two straight days. Every single speaker was greeted by lines out the door and standing room only.

A large audience sits attentively in a conference room, facing a stage at the front. The room is well-lit, with rows of chairs filled with people of diverse backgrounds. Some are taking notes or holding event bags.
The speakers and educators who were at Bild drew such a crowd that every seat was filled for every presentation, with many resorting to sitting on the floor.

Folks even turned up to see Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and me host a live PetaPixel Podcast, where for 40 minutes we chatted about the state of the gear industry — and not a single chair was available.

Three men sit on stage with microphones, engaged in a panel discussion. Behind them, a large screen reads, "Live Podcast with PetaPixel" and displays portraits and names: Jordan Drake, Chris Niccolls, and Jaron Schneider.

There were even product launches at this show, which a US-based expo hasn’t seen for years. Bild really had everything, and the response to it was overwhelmingly positive.

In the photos here, I need to make something abundantly clear: these weren’t designed to make it appear as though there are a lot of people in the shot. There is no clever framing or underhanded lens work; this is what it was actually like to be there. This show was popping and did so for two solid days.

A large group of people gathers closely around two men speaking at a table in a convention hall. Several attendees hold cameras or wear camera gear, and event signage is visible in the background.
Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake surrounded by fans at Bild during a scheduled meet-and-greet on Wednesday afternoon.

New York Needed This

After seeing the lack of enthusiasm at NAB earlier this year, this turnout totally shocked me. In March, I wrote about how the CP+ show in Japan had effectively replaced the now-defunct Photokina as far as industry significance is concerned and while I still stand by that, if B&H continues the Bild Expo into an annual event, we’ll have a duo of exceptionally healthy trade shows in two of the globe’s biggest city centers drawing significant crowds. That’s a good thing for the photo industry which, until recently, felt like it was in substantial decline. Looking at the success of Bild and CP+ this year, there is no way that’s true now.

The United States has for a long time been a hugely important region for camera manufacturers. There are a lot of artists and professionals here and it tends to be the biggest single country for sales. That’s why it felt so strange to see expos and trade shows seemingly dwindle in popularity to the point that they basically lost wider industry relevance. What B&H showed is that it’s not expos that aren’t popular, it’s how they’re run or what they offer that wasn’t resonating with photographers.

Clearly, when they’re done right, they can be wildly successful.

Image credits: Photos by Dana Glidden

