Audiio’s New Elements 2.0 Promises Significantly Better Quality Stems

Audiio, a music licensing platform in the same vein as Epidemic Sound and MusicBed, announced an integration with AudioShake, an industry-leading sound-separation technology that can break any track into a broad variety of instrument stems even if the original music had never been multi-tracked.

Typically, music tracks available from licensing platforms such as Audiio could only offer individual instruments, synths, beats, or vocals — known as stems — if those were recorded separately. Once a track is fully mixed, finding a way to extend a music piece so that it could fit an edit to a movie scene was hard, but separating the individual instruments was basically impossible. Both situations arise regularly in video editing.

That is why Audiio has partnered with AudioShake, which uses AI to separate sounds into high-quality individual stems and also provides the ability to more easily loop tracks for better and more seamless video editing.

“AudioShake was founded to unlock music and speech for a wider range of uses. It’s been exciting to see our technology adopted across the entertainment and tech industries, and we’re delighted to bring that same capability to Audiio’s global community,” Jessica Powell, CEO of AudioShake, says in a press release.

The AudioShake integration is part of Audiio’s Elements 2.0, improving instrument and isolation accuracy by Audiio’s legacy stem model by up to 300%, the company claims.

“Access to stems is essential for editors, and with this integration, Audiio users will get studio-quality stems powered by the best in the business,” Josh Read, Founder and CEO of Audiio, adds.

Audiio has been particularly active in implementing AI-based tools into its platform. For example, its LinkMatch AI allows creators to quickly search the Audiio catalog using links from YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Music, while Hans AI is a music search tool that recognizes natural language, allowing filmmakers and editors to find appropriate music for a scene by describing what the music should sound like or what type of scene it needs to fit into.

The Audiio and AudioShake Elements 2.0 collaboration is available as part of a $200 annual subscription to Elements Pro.

Full disclosure: Audiio is a sponsor of the PetaPixel YouTube Channel. The company had no input into the coverage of this story.