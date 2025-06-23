Thypoch Adds to its Simera Line with the 21mm f/1.4 ASPH

Thypoch, a relatively new lens maker that is a subsidiary of DZOfilm, announced a new addition to its growing line of Simera lenses for Leica M-mount: the 21mm f/1.4 ASPH. It joins the 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm lenses that all share a similar design aesthetic and the same f/1.4 wide-open aperture.

Described as a “breakthrough” in ultra-wide, large-aperture lens design, the Simera 21mm f/1.4 ASPH features a floating lens design to ensure smooth background separation and soft, beautiful bokeh even at its wide-open aperture. The company says that the lens delivers almost imperceptible distortion, minimal chromatic aberration, and excellent sharpness from the center to the edges of the frame.

“It adds a rich, cinematic texture to low-light scenes and blends wide perspectives with fine details, making it a perfect tool for creative expression,” Thypoch says. “The 21mm focal length is a favorite in cinematic storytelling, known for its ability to show expansive spaces or dramatic details. From the days of Super 35 film to today’s full-frame cameras, this focal length has been loved for its calm yet slightly surreal look.”

The Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 ASPH features a construction of 13 elements arranged into 11 groups, including what the company describes as advanced special elements (namely, three extra-low dispersion elements and three high refractive index elements) and high-precision aspherical lenses (two of them). It has an aperture range of f/1.4 through f/16 via an impressive 14-bladed diaphragm and has a close focusing distance of 9 inches (0.23 meters). The lens covers a full-frame image circle (43.2mm) and has a front filter size of 62mm. It measures 2.73 inches long without a lens hood and weighs about 428 grams.

“With its f/1.4 aperture, the lens excels in low light and creates smooth transitions between highlights and shadows. Precision-crafted aspherical elements eliminate distracting ‘onion ring’ and ‘donut’ bokeh, ensuring a clean image. The 14-blade cinema-grade aperture produces beautifully rounded, dreamy bokeh that adds an artistic and unique touch to the images,” Thypoch says.

Thypoch says that the lens is designed for landscape, documentary, and street photography and is equipped with a de-clickable aperture ring so that it can be used for both photo and video capture. Like the other Simera lenses, the 21mm f/1.4 has a tactile resistance point at 0.7m on the focusing ring that serves as a physical reminder of rangefinder focus limits. On the top of the lens is a nifty zone focusing guide.

The Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 is available in either silver or black starting today for $999.