The OM System OM-5 Mark II is a ‘Refined’ Compact Travel Camera

Jaron Schneider

Three OM System OM-5 cameras in black, silver, and gold are displayed on rugged brown rocks in an outdoor setting with a blurred sandy background.

OM System has announced the OM-5 Mark II, which it describes as a “refined” mirrorless interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds camera built for outdoor enthusiasts.

Buy the OM System OM-5 Mark II new on Amazon.comBuy the OM System OM-5 Mark II used on KEH.com

The company seems to be taking the “if it ain’t broke” mentality to the OM-5, offering some light refreshes to the core of a camera that hasn’t otherwise changed much since it was called the EM-5 Mark III under the Olympus brand. As such, it features a very similar exterior design to that camera and the OM-5 original, albeit with a slightly enlarged grip to make holding the camera easier. It also finally changes the microUSB port to the more versatile USB-C design. The OM-5 now also has a tally lamp.

A black OM System OM-5 mirrorless digital camera body with textured grip and visible lens mount, viewed from the front-left angle. No lens is attached.
OM System OM-5 Mark II

The company is also leaning more into its computational photography capabilities by adding a “CP” button to the top of the camera to access them more directly (although this button can be reprogrammed). Using that button and the Control Dial in tandem, photographers can quickly access Handheld High Res Shot, Tripod High Res Shot, Live ND (ND2 through ND16), Focus Stacking, HDR, and multiple exposure options.

Top view of a silver Olympus OM-D camera showing control dials, buttons, power switch, shutter button, mode dial, hot shoe, and textured grip on the right side.

On the inside, OM System has upgraded the menu to align with its OM-3 and OM-1 Mark II, which represents a significant improvement in usability. The OM-5 Mark II also integrates the company’s OM-Cinema Video Profiles.

The other selling points of the OM-5 Mark II are familiar. The camera uses the tried-and-true 20.37 megapixel Live MOS sensor powered by OM System’s TruePic IX image processing engine, and focus is delivered via the 121-point all cross-type on-chip phase detection system. Additionally, the OM-5 features the same five-axis image stabilization (for 7.5 stops of stabilization at the center and up to 6.5 at the corners) and remains one of the only interchangeable lens cameras to feature an IP53 rating for splash and dust proofing (most camera companies do not IP rate their cameras at all).

A woman with long hair and a brown jacket is outdoors, holding a vintage camera up to her eye, taking a photo. The wind blows her hair, and there are rocky cliffs and a cloudy sky in the background.

One other notable change is that the OM-5 Mark II caps out at six frames per second (FPS) with the mechanical shutter, which is the same as the OM-3. This is a downgrade from the original OM-5 which could shoot 10 FPS mechanical, albeit with locked focus — it still capped out at six FPS with full-time autofocus.

A person adjusts the settings on a silver Olympus OM-5 camera with a wide lens, held outdoors with blurred mountains and water in the background.

“In previous models, ‘Sequential H (AF fixed)’ was provided as a mechanical sequential shooting mode with fixed AF. However, with the OM-5 Mark II, we have revised the overall structure of the sequential shooting settings to make them more intuitive and less prone to operational errors for a wider range of users,” OM System tells PetaPixel in an email regarding this change.

A close-up of a black and silver OM System OM-5 camera with a lens, resting on a wet rock with water droplets visible on its surface. The background is blurred.

“Previously, users could select between ‘Sequential L (AF tracking)’ and ‘Sequential H (AF fixed)’ but based on customer usage and the overall concept of the product, we have streamlined the functionality by removing the ‘AF-fixed mechanical sequential shooting’ mode. If you require high-speed sequential shooting with fixed AF, we recommend using ‘Silent Sequential H,'” OM System continues.

“Compared to the OM-5, the sequential shooting performance of the OM-5 Mark II is equivalent. We will continue improving the balance between usability and functionality, so that customers can enjoy a comfortable and seamless shooting experience.”

Below are a few sample images taken with the OM-5 Mark II, provided by OM System:

Two delicate, light purple wildflowers with green centers and vibrant purple stamens stand side by side against a soft-focus natural background.
Created using in-camera focus stacking

Sunlight filters through dense, tall trees in a lush forest. The moss-covered ground is uneven with mounds and tree roots, creating a mystical and serene atmosphere. Shadows and light play across the vibrant green landscape.

Rugged mountain ridge bathed in warm orange sunlight during sunrise or sunset, with distant peaks and valleys visible under a clear sky.
Handheld Hi-Res
Rocky shoreline with waves gently washing over large boulders, steep cliffs rising along the left, and a cloudy sky above, creating a peaceful and dramatic coastal scene at sunset or sunrise.
Live ND
A black, white, and orange butterfly hovers near a cluster of small white flowers, set against a blurred green foliage background.
Pro Capture (High)
A snowy waterfall cascades over rocks in a winter landscape, with water flowing smoothly between mossy stones and patches of snow covering the ground and rocks.
Live ND

A leafless tree stands silhouetted against a night sky filled with stars and the glowing band of the Milky Way, with distant mountains and a faint horizon light in the background.

Long-exposure photo of a mountain landscape at night, with streaks of stars moving across the sky and a faint glow on the horizon. A campsite with a glowing tent is visible at the base of the mountain.
Live Composite

A ptarmigan with mottled brown and white plumage stands on rocky ground beside green shrubs, blending into its natural surroundings.

A close-up of several dried leaves in shades of blue, brown, and purple, with visible veins and textures, creating a moody and detailed autumnal scene.

A brightly colored black and red frog sits on mossy ground, partially obscured by thin twigs, with a blurred green and yellow background.
Handheld Hi-Res

To support the OM-5, OM System has two apps. On mobile, OM Image Share is used to connect to the camera using WiFi and transfer shooting data and perform some remote operations. With the OM-5, this app can be used to update the firmware as well as backup or restore camera settings.

On desktop, the OM Workspace software is an image editor used for RAW processing and editing. “It allows processing settings that can be applied on the camera and editing such as tone curve and dehazing,” OM System explains. “In addition, the AI Noise Reduction function for RAW processing is [available].”

A black OM SYSTEM OM-5 digital camera sits on dark soil, its body and lens dusty, suggesting it has been used in rugged outdoor conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The OM-5 Mark II is scheduled to be available in early July in black, silver, and a new “sand beige” limited edition option. The body-only will be available for $1,199.99, while a bundle with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO will cost $1,599.99, and a kit with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II will be available for $1,499.99. Of note, the new sand beige color is not available in a kit.

Buy the OM System OM-5 Mark II new on Amazon.comBuy the OM System OM-5 Mark II used on KEH.com

Image credits: OM System

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
OM System OM-1 Mark II OM System OM-1 Mark II Adds Live Graduated ND, Improved AF, and More
OM-1 Mark II Review OM System OM-1 II Review: Could This Have Been a Firmware Update?
OM System logo on sunrise backgorund The Best Is Yet to Come for OM System
OM-1 firmware update coming this fall An OM System OM-1 Firmware Update is Coming and Will Improve AF and UX
Discussion