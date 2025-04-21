Japan’s 2025 CP+ Camera Show Got Even Bigger

Japan’s CP+ show is the last remaining major international photography exposition, taking the mantle from Photokina after it shuttered in 2020. While the show appeared larger in scale this year than in previous years, the organization behind it confirmed that the 2025 show grew yet again.

In a report published to its website today, the Camera and Imaging Products Association, otherwise known as CIPA (yes, the same CIPA that certifies camera battery life and stabilization numbers), shared the metrics from the 2025 CP+ Show in Yokohama, Japan. It revealed that 55,791 people attended over four days, from February 27 through March 2. The most popular day by far was March 1, likely because it was a Saturday, when the small showroom played host to 18,771 people.

If the floor of the show seemed busier and more packed than last year, that is because it was. 2024 saw the biggest number of exhibitors and organizations take part since before the COVID-19 pandemic at 88 and 2025 saw that increase further to 125 — that includes 29 wholly new exhibitors; 26 of whom were from outside Japan.

In addition to its in-person show, CP+ also hosts several online events over the same period and there it saw an additional 426,134 people engage, which is a big jump over last year’s 336,561 online attendees.

For reference, 2023 saw 38,181 attendees in Yokohama and just 118,516 online attendees.

Overall, the show saw a 112% increase in foot traffic and a 127% increase in online engagement year over year. That needs to be taken in context with last year, too, as 2024 saw a huge 30% increase in both on-site and online event participation versus the previous year.

Before 2023, CIPA did not publish numbers on participation but given its sudden emphasis on it over the last two years, it’s likely the organization started seeing what was once a mainly industry-focused show expand to the general public — and with great success.

2025 saw almost every major manufacturer announce new products — there were 69 new camera products showcased at the show — and CIPA is embracing that going forward. Product launches make shows like CP+ more exciting, and CIPA clearly recognizes this. It gave out “World Premiere” badges to display next to products at this year’s show, likely to encourage brands to continue the trend.

While CP+ has taken the place of Photokina as far as importance to the industry, it’s important to recognize that the Japanese show is very much smaller than the now-defunct German one. Even near the waning end of its run, Photokina still attracted over 190,000 people annually. The Pacifico Yokohama, where CP+ is annually held, is not particularly large and the show is starting to push the boundaries of what the venue can physically handle. That means there is little hope that CP+ will grow to be what Photokina once was, notwithstanding the very different climate it operates in now versus Photokina in its heyday. Still, seeing year-over-year growth is a great sign for the growing interest in photography and photography brands.

Image credits: CIPA