Join the PetaPixel Podcast for a Live Show at BILD 2025

Next week, the B&H Bild Expo is coming back to the New York City Javits Center and the PetaPixel Podcast will be on the Photography Stage from 3:00-4:00 PM on June 18 recording a live discussion, including taking questions from the audience.

Bild Expo is free for all to attend, the event will combine a show floor attended by major imaging brands such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, and DJI with a docket of more than 100 speakers, including Peter McKinnon, Cristina Mittermeier, and the PetaPixel Podcast team.

B&H Photo says Bild, which is Yiddish for “image,” honors the enduring power of imagery in culture, communication and human connection. After Photo Plus collapsed and its follow-up, Create NYC, also failed, it did not look like the future of photography-focused events in New York City would return. B&H Photo has, however, proven the opposite, with the Bild Expo as both manufacturers and attendees seem to resonate with what is being offered. Its list of sponsors is a whos-who of the biggest names in the industry and now its list of speakers is just as impressive, if not more so.

The full speaker lineup can be seen at the Bild Expo website. After the PetaPixel Podcast finished up at 3 PM, Chriss Niccolls and Jordan Drake will stick around for the next hour for a meet-and-greet with the audience. If you’ve always wanted to ask them a photography or videography question, there won’t be a better opportunity.

Bild Expo takes place on both June 17 and June 18 and is, again, free for all to attend. Bild has quickly become the largest photography expo in the United States after only two years, so if you’re anywhere near New York City next week, it’s worth it to stop by and check out the latest gear from Sony, Canon, Nikon , Fujifilm, Panasonic, Profoto, and over 250 other brands. Bild also will organize guided photo walks through NYC led by top industry ambassadors, offering hands-on tips and techniques while capturing the city’s energy along with after-hours networking events and a sports photography experience.

“Bild Expo brings the creative community together in a way that’s deeply personal and profoundly inspiring,” says Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H. “It’s more than an event — it’s a spark for new ideas, new collaborations and new possibilities. We’re thrilled to open our doors once again to storytellers from around the world.”

Register to attend for free today and the PetaPixel Podcast team will see you there!