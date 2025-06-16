The Sigma 17-40 f/1.8 is the Successor to the Legendary 18-35mm f/1.8

Sigma has announced the 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art lens, what it calls the successor to the 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens that was designed for DSLRs and became incredibly popular for run-and-gun videographers when it launched in 2013.

A lot has changed in the more than 10 years since Sigma released its extremely popular 18-35mm f/1.8, which is perhaps why it has been so long since Sigma revisited the wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C. This new lens answers the call, however, and is the first Art series lens made for APS-C cameras since 2016. It features an updated optical design to maintain the promise of delivering the image quality and brightness that is expected of a prime lens, but in a zoom.

Sigma is also embracing the fact videographers loved the 18-35mm f/1.8 by designing the new 17-40mm f/1.8 specifically for them. The company says the lens features an inner zoom, high speed and silent linear autofocusing motors, and minimal focus breathing. It also is both dust and splash resistant.

One downside of the DSLR-era 18-35mm f/1.8 was that it wasn’t particularly light. That’s another area Sigma is focusing on for this mirrorless version as it only ways 535 grams (about 18.9 ounces).

The lens features a construction of 17 elements arranged into 11 groups, including four SLD and four aspherical glass elements. It has an aperture range of f/1.8 through f/16 via an 11-bladed diaphragm and, in another improvement versus the older DSLR lens, the aperture can be changed via an external dial which can also be set to clicked or de-clicked, depending on user preference. Also on the exterior of the lens are two customizable function buttons and a manual/auto focus selector switch.

“Using advanced simulation technology and Sigma’s Super Multi-Layer Coating, flare and ghosting have been largely eliminated, ensuring that the lens renders rich, high-contrast results in all conditions,” Sigma says.

Sigma says that the use of a high-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor enables quiet, high-speed, high-precision autofocus which allows it to take advantage of tracking algorithms with attached cameras and is not only ideal for photography but also for single-operators using a gimbal.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art APS-C lens will be available for Fujifilm X mount, Sony E mount, and Leica L mount starting on July 10. It will come to Canon RF mount starting some time in August. It will cost $919 on all mounts.