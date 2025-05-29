B&H Photo’s Free Bild Expo Features Immersive Experiences for Photographers

In February, B&H Photo announced that it would bring the Bild Expo back to the Javits Center in New York City on June 17 and 18. It’s just around the corner, and B&H has shared much more information about the expo, including the experiences that attendees can expect in a few weeks.

Bild Expo, a spiritual successor of sorts to the now-defunct Photo Plus and Create NYC shows, will feature hands-on experiences, gear showcases, presentations, photo walks, and more immersive experiences for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators.

“Bild Expo is all about celebrating the creative spirit and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in photography, filmmaking, and content creation,” says Jeff Gerstel, CMO of B&H Photo. “This year, we’re excited to offer an even more immersive experience, from hands-on workshops to real-world photo walks to industry-first camera tech showcases. It’s an opportunity for content creators to connect, learn, and get inspired by the best in the business, and we’re thrilled to bring this community together once again.”

The more than 100 speakers at Bild Expo include prominent names in the photography field like Cristina Mittermeier and Peter McKinnon, among many others. Speakers will cover a wide range of topics, from discussing their latest photo and video projects to offering constructive advice for the next generation of visual artists.

The show floor will feature six stages, including the main stage and a photography stage, as well as areas dedicated to content creation, filmmaking, photo editing, and creativity.

PetaPixel will be on-site at Bild Expo and recording a live podcast on the Photography Stage on Wednesday, June 18, from 2 to 3 PM ET. Photographers and filmmakers can ask live questions to Jordan Drake, Chris Niccolls, and Jaron Schneider during the event. The trio will be attending the rest of Bild Expo, too, and PetaPixel readers and viewers are encouraged to say hello.

Alongside the show floor and its various presentations and events, Bild Expo will also include many hands-on activities beyond the stage. There will be photo walks around the city led by top industry ambassadors, portfolio reviews from seasoned experts, an analog experience area by Kodak, portrait setups, areas to learn about lighting techniques, camera shootouts, and more. Following Bild Expo, there will also be a B&H Creators Afterparty.

The complete Bild Expo schedule is available now and prospective attendees are encouraged to register now. Best of all, Bild Expo is entirely free to attend. Once again, Bild Expo will run on June 17 and 18 at the Javits Center in New York City. Any photographers in attendance should be sure to stop by the PetaPixel Podcast recording on June 18 at 2 PM on the Photography Stage — come say hi.

Image credits: B&H Photo