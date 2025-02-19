B&H is Bringing Back Its Bild Expo to New York in June 2025

B&H Photo announced that its Bild Expo, which feels to many like the spiritual successor to the now-defunct Photo Plus, is coming back to the Javits Center in New York City on June 17 and 18, 2025.

After Photo Plus collapsed and its follow-up, Create NYC, also failed, it did not look like the future of photography-focused events in New York City would return. B&H has, however, proven the opposite, with the Bild Expo as both manufacturers and attendees seem to resonate with what is being offered. Its list of sponsors is a whos-who of the biggest names in the industry.

Bild Expo first launched in September 2023 and promised to follow up with another in 2025. There, over 160 brands and 70 speakers were presented to the wholly free in-person event.

“Bild Expo is more than just an event—it’s an energetic gathering of like-minded creatives from all corners of the content world,” Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H Photo, says. “We’re beyond excited to create this special opportunity for content creators, photographers, videographers, podcasters, and filmmakers at all levels to learn, connect, and be inspired by the leaders of our industry and the latest gear.”

Bild’s organizers have made good on the promise of a show this year and it is growing even larger. B&H says that Bild will feature more than 100 speakers and hands-on demonstrations as well as exclusive deals from more than 250 brands — that’s a sizeable increase from the last event. The organizer says that the show is meant to be more than a showcase of the latest gear, but also be an “immersive experience” designed to “expand creative horizons.” The show isn’t just for photographers either, as B&H says Bild will also appeal to filmmakers, podcasters, and general content creators, too.

The show doesn’t stay inside the walls of the Javits Center, either. B&H promises after-hours events off-site and the event’s website promises photo walks.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better, featuring more speakers, more brand exhibitors, and more opportunities for learning and hands-on experiences. Whether you’re a content creator, photographer, or filmmaker, Bild Expo 2025 will be the can’t miss event of the year—and it’s absolutely free to attend! Bild will take place at New York City’s Javits Center on June 17-18, 2025,” B&H says.

Registration for the event can be found on the Bild Expo website.