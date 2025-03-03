Japan’s CP+ Show Was Always Important But Now It’s the New Photokina

For 70 years, Photokina was the international photography exhibition on the planet. When it shuttered in 2020 due to what was blamed as a “massive decline in markets for imaging products,” it left a gaping hole in the industry — and CP+ in Japan has firmly replaced it.

The International Camera and Photo Imaging Show in Yokohama, Japan — better known as CP+ — is organized by the Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) and took place last week and amid the rebounding photography and imaging industry it was clear that the exhibition is the most important one for manufacturers going forward. CP+ has always been an important show for camera brands due to its proximity to Tokyo and while it has played host to the occasional product launch before, 2025 saw a deluge of new products the likes of which haven’t taken place around an in-person event since the heyday of Photokina.

The show isn’t physically large, at least not compared to how Photokina or even Photo Plus in New York used to be, but that might be to the advantage of CP+. The industry’s most prominent brands are standing shoulder-to-shoulder at this event, making it even more important for each of them to have something special to showcase.

Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Sigma, Viltrox, Samyang, and Zeiss all launched new products at the show while Nikon, OM System, and many others used CP+ to highlight very recently announced products. There was a purveying sense that every company felt like they had to bring their A-game to this show and really stand out. That’s a sentiment that has not really been felt since the late 2010s and it is most certainly the first time in the 2020s that an in-person show demanded this level of publicity focus.

Last year, the show was busy but this year it was downright packed. The organization promised it would be the biggest, “largest scale” show it had ever hosted and it did not disappoint. Not only was there a bustling exhibition floor but there were also tons of speakers, workshops, and a photo book and contest exhibition area. What used to be a show for just industry insiders and the most hardcore enthusiasts has transformed into something that appeals to a much wider audience. Families and young photographers were commonplace on the show floor this year, exemplifying the broader reach of CP+.

“Thank you very much for participating in CP + 2025. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the largest number of companies and organizations exhibiting this year,” Yukiya Hirose, CP + Executive Committee Chairman says.

“The latest technologies, products, and services were all gathered under one roof, allowing visitors to try them out. We would also like to thank all those who participated in the presentation stage and workshops for the valuable knowledge and skills shared by the experts. I believe it was a meaningful experience for all the participants. The venue was filled with people from students and families to enthusiastic photo and video enthusiasts, all enjoying themselves in their own way. Our management team is also very pleased. The smiles and enthusiastic interaction of everyone made the event even more exciting,” Hirose continues.

“We will continue to strive to hold better events in order to meet your expectations. I look forward to seeing you at the next CP +,” Hirose concludes, adding that the next event will take place from February 26 through March 1, 2026.

I spoke to multiple photographers and exhibitors and they all agreed: CP+ demanded attention this year and, if the show plays its cards right, it could carry on that feeling annually. The reports of the death of the popularity and importance of imaging products was greatly exaggerated. In-person is back, and it lives in Yokohama.

Image credits: CP+