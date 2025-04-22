The HeBF Grip for the Beautiful Sigma BF Camera Is Available to Order Now

The stylish new Sigma BF has proven very popular with photographers, quickly selling out in Japan ahead of its release this week. Some of those photographers may be keen to add a grip to the BF, ensuring a bit more purchase when using larger and heavier L-Mount lenses. That’s where Helium Design Lab’s HeBF grip comes in.

Initially shown off nearly a month ago as a prototype, photographers Hugh Brownstone and Ed Palisoc are officially launching the HeBF handgrip as a limited edition product. Priced at $390, the precisely machined aluminum grip, which sports a hidden AirTag slot and built-in Arca Swiss compatibility, is limited to a single run of just 100 units. It will be available in natural silver aluminum and anodized black finishes to match the sleek Sigma BF camera, and once the 100 units are gone, that’s it.

While $390 is “anything but chump change,” as Brownstone admits, the HeBF is Helium’s most affordable grip to date. Brownstone and Palisoc have performed every cost-cutting measure they can for the HeBF grip, which Brownstone describes as emotionally driven rather than due to sound business practices.

“But the BF is so special, the deign of our grip so personally rewarding, that we want to go for it anyway,” Brownstone explains. “Our ambition is to break even, although, don’t get me wrong, we’d love for this to be meaningfully profitable. But we just don’t see how it can be given our costs” and Sigma’s very low production of the camera, which results from it being milled from a single block of aluminum on Sigma’s brand new state-of-the-art CNC machines. Sigma can only make nine BF cameras daily, significantly limiting the number of photographers who be able to get their hands on Sigma’s beautiful new camera.

“Ed and I think what Sigma has done with the BF is too laudatory not to acknowledge it, too special not to support the company’s decision to make it,” Brownstone continues.

The Helium Design Lab HeBF camera grip for the Sigma BF is available for preorder now and, if the company’s prior preorder windows are anything to go by, could sell out quickly. Complete purchasing details are available on Helium’s website.

Image credits: Helium Design Lab