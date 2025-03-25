Helium Design Lab Crafts the Perfect Grip to Match the Sigma BF’s Beauty

Jeremy Gray

A sleek, silver camera with a modern design rests on a reflective surface. The lens is prominent, and branding for "He BF" is visible in the top left. Text at the bottom right reads "Helium Design Lab.

Photographer Hugh Brownstone and his design partner and friend Ed Palisoc are back with another carefully designed camera grip. This time, the design duo is looking at Sigma’s latest creation, the “beautifully foolishSigma BF.

Brownstone says he was “mesmerized” by the new Sigma BF camera, which is machined from a single block of aluminum. Before he got his hands on one, Brownstone was already thinking about how to make a Helium grip for the camera.

Once Brownstone did get to try the BF for himself at Sigma’s Pop-Up Event in New York City, he came away agreeing with his wife, fellow photographer Claudia Brownstone.

“[Claudia] suggested that a better name for [the Sigma BF] would have been ‘WS,’ meaning ‘wabi-sabi,’ an aesthetic, according to Wikipedia, sometimes described as one of appreciating beauty that is imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete in nature,” Brownstone explains.

A sleek, modern washing machine with a rectangular body and a circular front-loading door on a shiny surface. It features minimalist design elements and the text "He BF" and "Helium I Design Lab" on the sides.

Silver futuristic camera with a textured grip and large lens, set against a gradient gray background. Logos "He BF" and "HELIUM | DESIGN LAB" are visible in the corners.

Brownstone says he and Palisoc were “so smitten” with Sigma’s courage and “audacity” with the BF’s principles and design. While seeing the camera up close and speaking with Sigma’s CEO, Kazuto Yamaki, only reinforced Brownstone’s views of the camera, he and Palisoc began working on designing a grip from the BF as soon as the camera was announced.

Impressively, about a month after the camera was announced, they had already designed a grip for the Sigma BF, the Helium BF, or He BF.

The He BF is already ready to go, ready to join Helium Design Lab’s existing grips for the Leica Q3, Leica Q2, and Leica M11, but given that the Sigma BF is a niche, low-volume product, albeit a very special one, the financial situation surrounding making a precisely machined “Made in the USA” grip for the BF is complicated.

A sleek, silver device with a minimalist design, featuring dual circular elements and a textured grip on top. The background is gray. The branding "He BF" and "HELIUM | DESIGN LAB" are displayed in the corners.

Minimalist electronic device design with a white front panel and circular black element. Features subtle markings and control dial. Text on corners: "He BF" and "HELIUM | DESIGN LAB".

“We are too small, [and] the uncertainties around the demand for the camera itself, the demand for the grip, the demand for our grip, and buyer’s price sensitivity, for us to take a ‘build it and they will come approach,'” Brownstone explains. “So, if you’ve already ordered or you intend to order the BF, please let us know. If you want the best possible grip for it… please tell us this too. If there’s enough interest, and it’s economically feasible to do so, we’d love to make [the grip] for you.”

Like Helium Design Lab’s prior camera grips, the one Brownstone and Palisoc designed for the Sigma BF includes all the same features: a fully machined aluminum design, access to the battery (there’s no memory card to worry about with the Sigma BF), a secure slot for an Apple AirTag, Peak Design Capture Clip compatibility, an Arca-Swiss mount, and more. And like their other grips, the duo has ensured the He BF honors the meticulous design of the Sigma BF itself. It looks like it could have come out of Sigma’s engineering department.

A sleek, futuristic handheld device with a screen and several buttons. It has a silver metallic finish and a minimalist design. Text on the image reads "He BF" in the corner and "SIGMA" at the bottom of the device with "HELUM | DESIGN LAB" in the corner.

A sleek, metallic camera body with text "Helium Design Lab" and "Designed and Made in the USA" etched on it. The surface is smooth with intricate detailing and Japanese text. Logos for "HeBF" are visible in the corners.

So, photographers who are interested in the Sigma BF and want a fantastic grip to go with it should let Helium Design Lab know either in the comments on the YouTube video above or by contacting the company directly.

Image credits: Helium Design Lab

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Leica camera with a textured grip and a prominent lens is placed on a white surface. It features a red Leica logo and various dials and buttons on top. The design is sleek and professional. Helium Design Lab’s He11 Grip Is the Perfect Companion for Your Leica M11
A sleek, black Leica camera is shown facing forward against a plain background. The "Leica" logo is visible on the upper right of the body, and the lens prominently displays text reading "SUMMILUX 1:1.7/28 ASPH." The camera has textured grips and multiple dials. Brilliant Helium Grip Coming Soon for the Leica Q2 and (Maybe) the Fuji X-T5
A sleek, black Leica camera is shown facing forward against a plain background. The "Leica" logo is visible on the upper right of the body, and the lens prominently displays text reading "SUMMILUX 1:1.7/28 ASPH." The camera has textured grips and multiple dials. How a Photographer and an Architect Spent a Year Building the World’s Best Camera Grip
Sigma Unveils First 16mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony Mirrorless Cameras
Discussion