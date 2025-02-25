Sigma Can Make Just Nine BF Cameras a Day

The Sigma BF is milled from a single block of aluminum on state-of-the-art five axis CNC machine, which is a process that takes seven hours to complete. It should be no surprise, then, that the production capacity is extremely low: just nine per day.

During a tour of Sigma’s headquarters in Aizu, Japan, the company explained to PetaPixel that it needed to acquire six brand-new machines that are capable of milling the BF camera body from a single aluminum block. These machines work in teams of two over the course of seven hours in order to produce the camera. Therefore, Sigma can only make nine per day — an extremely low level of production.

It has been actively producing BF cameras for what was casually described as the last five months in anticipation of the launch this week. That said, even with that much time dedicated to production, that would mean that Sigma has only been able to produce around 1,500 units. It has another month and a half of production ahead of it before the camera’s availability in April but even so, photographers shouldn’t expect Sigma to have even 2,000 total cameras for the global market.

This is a very Leica-esque approach to manufacturing, but not pricing — $2,000 for this “beautiful foolishness” of a camera of this limited availability is unusual. On that note, Sigma’s factory in Aizu is responsible for all of its manufacturing — both cameras and lenses. Sigma is capable of producing 75,000 lenses a month and 1,000 total cameras at peak capacity, all in this one location. Despite the fact that many of the steps are not automated and do require human hands, Sigma describes its factory as vertically integrated which allows it to hit the high level of quality it strives for while also keeping prices low.

Looping back to those new machines, it’s important to recognize that they are extremely expensive. While Sigma did not confirm or deny, it is unlikely that the company would only keep them for making BF cameras forever, so it’s not out of the question to think the company would make more products in the future that use a similar unibody design or milled processing.

The limited production capacity of the Sigma BF indicates that even if it is in high demand, it will be a niche, specialized product.

Image credits: Chris Niccolls