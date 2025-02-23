Sigma’s 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports Lens Promises Prime Performance but Zoom Versatility

Sigma announced the 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports lens for L-mount and Sony E-mount. It is a high-end, professionally-oriented ultra telephoto zoom lens that promises the optical performance and brightness of a prime but the versatility of a wide zoom range.

“The Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports is a revolutionary large-aperture ultra-telephoto zoom lens that delivers all the convenience and versatility of a zoom lens with the superior optical performance of an ultra-telephoto prime lens,” Sigma says. “[It is] a powerful choice for the challenges of sports, action, and wildlife photography, where situations change quickly and the opportunity for the perfect photo lasts only a few moments.

The Sigma 300-600mm f/4 is a massive lens. It measures 6.6 inches (167.6 millimeters) in diameter by 18.4 inches (467.4 millimeters) long and weighs 140.6 ounces (3,985 grams). Luckily, the lens features a zoom mechanism that operates internally to minimize center of gravity fluctuations It has an internal construction of 28 elements arranged into 21 groups which includes six FLD lenses and 1 SLD optic. The f/4 through f/22 aperture range is provided by a 13-bladed diaphragm. Sigma also applied its Nano Porous Coating to the lens.

The lens barrel is made from magnesium alloy while the hood is made of carbon. The center of gravity is also weighted toward the camera, making it easier to heft the lens despite its weight. The exterior of the lens is coated with a thermal insulation paint that Sigma says suppresses heat absorption from sunlight which prevents the lens from heating up, even during long outdoor shoots in sunny weather, such as nature or motorsports photography. The lens is dust and splash resistant

Focus is driven by Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor with “high thrust” which moves the focusing groups quickly and with precision, which Sigma says allows the lens to lock on to subjects with “outstanding accuracy.”

The lens is also equipped with Sigma’s OS2 optical stabilization algorithm that acts as the brains of an internal drive unit with a specially designed actuator and high-precision sensor. Photographers have a choice between two optical stabilization modes: Mode 1 is what Sigma describes as suitable for most still photography and video situations, while Mode 2 was specially designed for panning shots.

“Driven by Sigma’s Intelligent OS2 algorithm, this mode stabilizes the image during horizontal, vertical, or diagonal movements, regardless of the camera’s orientation, enabling photographers to capture moving subjects with professional precision,” the company explains.

Sigma’s new lens has a function ring for added customization. It offers two modes which can be selected via a setting switch. The Focus preset mode allows the ring to be instantly shifted to a pre-registered focus position when moved to the left or right. The Power Focus mode allows for focusing at a constant speed, allowing for smooth focus shifting during video capture and also allows for focusing with minimal movement when shooting handheld. The speed of focus can be changed in two steps depending on the angle at which the function ring is operated.

The included tripod socket has a rotating mechanism with optional click and de-click detents at 90-degree angles. The tripod foot has Arca-Swiss cutouts but for the few who don’t want that and feel strongly about their inclusion, Sigma offers different tripod sockets which are sold separately.

The Sigma 300-600mm has a drop-in filter holder which supports standard 40.5mm filters. Sigma also developed a new drop-in circular polarizer and a variable ND which can be adjusted by approximately seven stops. These are available separately.

The new lens is equipped with a variety of buttons and switches that can be customized including AFL buttons in four different locations, a focus mode switch, a focus limiter switch, an OS mode switch (Mode 1 or Mode 2), and a custom mode switch. The L-Mount version of the lens is also compatible with Sigma’s teleconverters for AF-enabled shooting at a maximum focal length of 1,200mm.

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, courtesy of Sigma:

The Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports lens will be available this April in both L-mount and Sony E-mount for $5,999.

Image credits: Sigma