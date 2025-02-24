The Sigma BF Is Weird and I Love That About It

Today Sigma announced the BF, the company’s latest camera that makes a series of wild, unexpected design choices. Sigma calls it “radically simple” and for the first time in a while, a company’s marketing language isn’t overselling the product.

The Sigma BF is radical. As far as a product made in 2025 goes, it’s downright weird. Every camera takes seven hours to mill from a solid block of aluminum. It has no traditional grip, no memory card slot, no electronic viewfinder, and no hot shoe. It has not command dials, almost no buttons, and a wholly redesigned menu system that strips back the experience to the absolute bare necessities.

It is a major risk and an absolute swing for the fences kind of design that goes all-in on the idea that taking a photo should be simple, intuitive, and untethered from design aesthetics that have been included for years simply because they exited on film cameras. When you hear Sigma describe why it made all these decisions, you find yourself nodding along in agreement.

“Yeah, why do we have those command dials? Is there not a better way?” I found myself mumbling.

I’m not sure if Sigma found that better way, but challenging the status quo so blatantly and unashamedly is something the camera industry sees so very little of. For the past year, I’ve rediscovered my love for photography by shooting almost entirely on film. What was once work, I can again see as fun. I think that’s a similar desire at the core of the Sigma BF. Sigma made a camera that is meant to be enjoyed.

There are plenty of workhorse cameras — and Sigma makes lenses designed to take advantage of those systems (it even announced one of those today) — but what I think Sigma is arguing with the BF is that there are scant few fun cameras. Cameras meant to be used daily and for the simple love of art can exist, Sigma argues, and photographers can have more than just the giant utilitarian multitaskers which dominate the market today.

While we are still evaluating the BF, I fully expect to have to rewire my brain in order to use it effectively. I must unlearn what I have learned, and while that might sound to some like an irritating and unnecessary hurdle to some, to me that prospect sounds exciting. It sounds fun.

I can imagine folks are concerned about the handling because not only does it look like just a metal box but Sigma also doesn’t have the best history when it comes to ergonomics. I am happy to report that not only is the Sigma BF not uncomfortable, it’s actually quite nice to heft. There are some nearly hidden little design touches that make it fit comfortably despite what appears to be a plain, stark metal brick. There is a little curve to the bottom right of the camera, a nice thumb rest, and the texture on the front is easy to find purchase. I was initially afraid of holding the Sigma BF but was immediately and pleasantly surprised.

But as excited as I am about the BF, I don’t expect it to be flawless and will likely run into some irritations. I like the idea of raising the camera to my eye to take a photo, but that’s part of the “unlearning” thing I will have to come to terms with. I wish it had a mechanical shutter because the sensor Sigma chose isn’t particularly fast scanning. Chris Niccolls was unsettled by the lack of a memory card slot and couldn’t really explain why.

The BF isn’t going to be for everyone — it might not end up being for me, either — but what it represents is something that should at the very least be respected.

How many times have you heard photographers wonder aloud why no one tries anything new with cameras anymore? Well, thanks to Sigma, they don’t have to wonder anymore.