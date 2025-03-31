Save Big On Memory Cards, Hard Drives, and SSDs for World Backup Day

Huzzah! It is March 31, so it is time to celebrate World Backup Day. If you don’t have secondary or tertiary storage for your files, or you just want to save big on hard drives and memory cards, join us in our revelry.

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or any other commercial “holiday,” now is the time to grab a deal. World Backup Day began when a Reddit user’s hard drive failed, and they lost all of their files. They remarked that they wished someone had reminded them of the importance of having a backup. Therefore, in 2011, Ismail Jaden began a campaign to remind us to back up our data. Every year, on March 31, we feast, and we back it all up.

In addition to just a reminder, World Backup Day observance is all about saving you on backup systems, desktop hard drives, memory cards, or portable storage drives. It’s partly a tongue-in-cheek holiday, partly a fun day for brands to make jokes and offer discounted storage. However, it is a good reminder to double triple check that you really are regularly and properly backing up your precious files. If you need a device for that, here are some of our favorite deals to save you big money on this year’s World Backup Day.

Best Deals On Memory Cards

Secure Digital (SD)

Sony TOUGH-G series SDXC UHS-II Card 128GB: 40% discount — $125.99 (List Price: $209.99)



Lexar 128GB High-Performance 800x PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card: 40% discount — $12.50 (List Price: $20.99)



Lexar 256GB Professional Silver SDXC Memory Card: 42% discount — $26.88 (Typical price: $46.37)



MicroSD

Samsung Pro Plus microSD Memory Card + Adapter 1TB MicroSDXC: 33% discount — $79.99 (List Price: $119.99)



Lexar 256GB (2-Pack) Professional Silver Plus microSDXC Memory Card w/SD Adapter: 50% discount — $36.88 (List price: $74.38)



Lexar 1TB Play microSDXC Memory Card: 30% discount — $87.88 (List Price: $124.99)



CFExpress



Lexar Diamond Series Professional 256GB CFexpress Type B Memory Card: 34% discount — $249.99 (List Price: $379.99)





Sony CEA-G160T 160GB compact flash card CFexpress Type A Memory Card: 45% discount $218.49 (List Price: $399.99)



Samsung Storage Savings

Portable SSD T9 USB: Load, edit, and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. Stay cool with its advanced thermal solution. Whether you’re using a desktop or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for compatibility. With up to 4TB capacity, the T9 Portable SSD offers plenty of storage space, making it a safe bet for capturing all your creative endeavors.

T9 2TB: save $80 (promo price: $179.99)



T9 4TB: save $190 (promo price: $279.99)



Designed for tech enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, and heavy-workload professionals who want blazing-fast speed. Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Get Sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

990 PRO 4TB: save $120 (promo price: $279.99)



An SSD that disperses heat to maintain speed, power, efficiency, and thermal control. By preventing downtime, overheating, and potential data loss on consoles and PCs, this SSD keeps your critical files safe and your devices running optimally.

990 PRO with Heatsink 4TB: save $110 (promo price: $299.99)



Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD: Sonic and his friends power up everything you play on from gaming consoles to action cams and drones. Load fast and play faster with read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s. Level up your gaming library with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 1TB. All Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards include a full-size SD adapter. The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD card stands up to life’s biggest bosses—like water and extreme temperatures. Samsung Magician Software helps you unlock unstoppable Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD card performance.

Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD 512GB: save $29 (promo price: $39.99)

Seagate Discounts

Seagate will launch its discounts exclusively on its website. The sale runs from March 31 at 8 AM PT through April 7th.



Expansion Desktop Hard Drive 6TB: Discounted from $159.99 to $109.99

Expansion Desktop Hard Drive 18TB: Discounted from $349.99 to $249.99

IronWolf 10TB: Discounted from $249.99 to $189.99

IronWolf Pro 14TB: Discounted from $449.99 to $239.99

IronWolf Pro 18TB: Discounted from $349.99 to $299.99

IronWolf 6TB: Discounted from $162.99 to $109.99

NAS Deals From UGreen

UGreen has the following discounts going on for network-attached storage (NAS) storage enthusiasts:

NASync DXP2800 2-Bay Desktop NAS: 20% discount — $279.99 (List Price: $349.99)



NASync DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay Desktop NAS: 20% discount — $559.99 (List Price: $699.99)



NASync DXP6800 Pro 6-Bay Desktop NAS: 20% discount — $959.99 (List Price: $1,199.99)



NASync DXP8800 Plus 8-Bay Desktop NAS: 20% discount — $1,199.99 (List Price: $1,499.99)



NASync DXP480T Plus 4 Bay All-Flash SSD NAS: 20% discount — $799.99 (List Price: $999.99)



