Today Only: 20 World Backup Day Deals on Storage and Memory Cards

Happy World Backup Day! Yes, it’s a real holiday, and your reminder to finally back up your work. Most of these deals are today only, so it’s a good time to act fast and save while getting your files properly backed up.

This roundup focuses on practical storage options for photographers and content creators, from fast portable SSDs for active workflows to high-capacity desktop drives and NAS systems for long-term organization. A small selection of memory cards is also included, plus you can check out last week’s dedicated roundup for even more memory card deals.

Portable SSDs

Portable SSDs have been hit particularly hard by surging prices caused by the AI industry. The products below, even with the discount, are still more expensive than when they launched. However, some people need new storage now, and the World Backup Day deals at least help ease the pain of rising prices a little. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when, or if, flash storage prices will return to their earlier levels.

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD (Titan Gray)

This portable SSD is designed for photographers and videographers who need fast, reliable storage on the go. It supports quick transfers of large RAW files and high-resolution video, making it a practical option for both field and studio workflows. Recently priced at $550, it is currently available for $450, offering a solid savings on a widely used model. Its compact design makes it easy to carry alongside cameras and laptops without adding bulk.

Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD (Black)

With a larger capacity and faster interface, this drive is suited for users working with extensive photo libraries or video projects. It allows for efficient backups and smooth file transfers during editing sessions. Marked down from $1,145 to $930, it provides meaningful savings at the higher-capacity end of the portable SSD category. The drive is built to handle demanding workflows while remaining portable.

Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (Black)

This version of the T7 line adds extra durability, making it better suited for outdoor use and travel. It performs well for photographers who frequently work in varied environments where gear may be exposed to the elements. Most recently $575, it is now $500, offering a moderate discount on a ruggedized option. The combination of speed and protection makes it useful for field-based workflows.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2 (Black)

This drive is a strong option for photographers who want a balance between performance and portability. It supports fast transfers and is fast enough for backing up shoots directly in the field. Seeing a reduction from $450 to $350, it offers a notable price drop for a widely trusted model. Its compact form factor makes it easy to integrate into existing gear setups.

SanDisk Professional 4TB PRO-G40 SSD Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD

This high-performance SSD is designed for advanced workflows that require faster transfer speeds, particularly when working with large video files. It integrates well into studio setups that rely on Thunderbolt connectivity. With a $400 coupon applied in your cart, it is currently $1,000, making it a significantly more accessible option than its most recent pricing. The drive is built for consistent performance under heavier workloads.

Lexar 1TB Professional Go USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD with Hub

This compact SSD includes a built-in hub, making it a flexible option for creators working with multiple devices. It is well-suited for travel setups where connectivity is limited. Originally $220, it is now $200 after a coupon, offering a small but worthwhile reduction. The added functionality makes it stand out from more traditional portable drives.

External Hard Drives

For long-term storage and for users who don’t require the swifter speeds of SSDs, HDDs are a particularly more cost-effective option at this time, given what has happened to prices in the flash storage market.

WD 5TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

This portable hard drive offers a straightforward way to expand storage for photos, videos, and backups. It is well-suited for photographers who need large capacity without moving to SSD pricing. Originally $150, it is now $135, making it an accessible option for everyday storage. Its simplicity makes it easy to integrate into most workflows.

WD 5TB My Passport USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive (Black)

This drive provides similar capacity with added software features for backup and security. It is a practical option for users who want a more managed storage approach. Marked down from $180 to $160, it offers a moderate discount. The design is compact enough for travel while still supporting larger storage needs.

WD 24TB Elements Desktop USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive

This desktop drive is built for large-scale storage, making it suitable for archiving extensive photo or video libraries. It works well as a primary backup location for long-term projects. Originally $605, it is now $550, providing savings on a very high-capacity option. Its size makes it more appropriate for stationary setups.

LaCie 30TB d2 Professional USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 External Hard Drive

This professional-grade desktop drive is designed for demanding storage needs, including video production and archival workflows. It integrates well into studio environments that require consistent performance. Seeing a reduction from $950 to $750, it represents one of the largest savings in this category. Its build quality reflects its intended long-term use.

SanDisk Professional 12TB G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class External Hard Drive

This drive is designed for reliability and consistent performance, making it suitable for professional backup workflows. It is good for photographers managing growing libraries of high-resolution files. Originally $500, it is now $403, offering a meaningful reduction. The enterprise-class design supports extended use over time.

NAS Systems

Synology DS925+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure

This 4-bay NAS system is designed for users who want centralized storage and backup across multiple devices. It supports scalable storage and remote access, making it useful for both home and small studio environments. Originally $640, it is now $512, offering a strong discount for a flexible storage solution. It works well for organizing large photo collections.

Synology DiskStation DS425+ 4-Bay NAS Server

This model offers similar functionality with a focus on performance and expandability. It is a strong choice for users managing multiple workflows or collaborative environments. Marked down from $520 to $416, it provides a solid entry point into multi-bay NAS systems. Its software ecosystem adds further flexibility for backups and file management.

Synology DiskStation DS223j 2-Bay NAS Enclosure

This compact NAS is ideal for users new to network storage or those with smaller libraries. It provides basic redundancy and centralized access without the complexity of larger systems. Originally $195, it is now $162, making it one of the more affordable NAS options available. It works well for home backup setups.

TerraMaster F4 SSD 4-Bay NAS Enclosure

This SSD-focused NAS enclosure is designed for faster access speeds compared to traditional HDD systems. It is useful for workflows that require quicker file retrieval and editing access. Seeing a reduction of $130 to $370, it offers good value for users interested in SSD-based storage. The design supports modern, speed-focused setups.

Blackmagic Design Cloud Store Mini (8TB)

This high-performance storage system is built for collaborative workflows, particularly in video production environments. It enables fast shared access across multiple users. Originally $3,065, it is now $1,365, representing one of the largest discounts in this roundup. Its performance and design are geared toward professional use.

Memory Cards (Quick Picks)

Again, PetaPixel had a more comprehensive memory card deals roundup last week, and many of the deals remain in effect today. Some highlights are featured again below.

PNY 512GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This high-capacity UHS-II SD card is for photographers and videographers working with large files and extended shooting sessions. It supports faster write speeds, making it a strong choice for continuous burst shooting and high-bitrate video capture. With a $100 coupon applied in cart, it is currently $200, offering a meaningful reduction for a 512GB UHS-II option. The combination of speed and capacity makes it a practical choice for demanding workflows across a range of camera systems.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This UHS-II SD card is designed for photographers who need faster write speeds for burst shooting and high-resolution video. It supports smoother performance when working with larger files, making it a practical option for advanced cameras. Originally priced at $350, it is now available for $280, offering a solid discount on a high-speed SD card. Its balance of speed and capacity makes it suitable for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

Lexar 1TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

This high-capacity CFexpress Type A card is built for demanding workflows, including high-resolution video and extended photo sessions. It provides the speed required for modern mirrorless cameras that rely on fast write performance. With a $480 coupon applied in cart, it is currently $850, making it a more accessible option in the high-capacity segment. The large storage capacity allows for longer shoots without frequent card changes.

Lexar 1TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

This CFexpress Type B card offers both high capacity and fast performance for professional photo and video workflows. It is well suited for cameras that generate large files, including RAW bursts and high-bitrate video. Originally priced at $1,050, it is now $900 with an additional $400 coupon applied in cart, creating one of the more notable savings in this category. Its performance supports consistent capture during extended sessions.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Samsung, SanDisk, SanDisk Professional, Lexar, WD, LaCie, Synology, TerraMaster, Blackmagic Design. Photos created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.