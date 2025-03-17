SmallRig’s Cooling Fan Promises to Significantly Improve Canon R5 II Recording Duration

SmallRig released a new cooling fan for Canon EOS R5-series mirrorless cameras. The $60 cooling fan snaps onto the back of the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R5 II, delivering cool air to the back of the camera to improve video recording duration.

SmallRig is no stranger to aftermarket cooling fans for cameras, having previously released cooling systems for popular Fujifilm and Sony cameras. The new R5 and R5 II fan features the same 7,000 RPM fan with “TEC cooling technology” and an adjustable two-speed motor to match user needs.

Although reasonably small and lightweight, the SmallRig Cooling Fan includes quite a few components. The outer shell offers protection and promises good heat dissipation performance. Inside is the low-noise fan, an aluminum alloy heat sink, a cooling chip, and silicone thermal conductive gel.

While the original Canon EOS R5 was notorious for its overheating, especially when doing 8K video recording, Canon made significant strides with its successor. The EOS R5 II is much improved when it comes to thermal management and can record about 23 minutes of 8K/60p video at room temperature, which is solid. However, many creators may want even more.

SmallRig says that with its Cooling Fan attached, the EOS R5 II can record 8K/30p video for more than twice as long at room temperature and about 30% longer in extremely hot situations (104 degrees Fahrenheit/40 degrees Celsius).

The Cooling Fan installation promises to be super easy, with users simply moving the tilt/swivel screen out of the way and snapping the fan to the camera body. This snap-on mount is unique to the EOS R5 series but is removable, so videographers who use multiple camera systems can use the same fan with additional camera-specific mounts.

Regarding usability, the most pressing issue is powering the SmallRig Cooling Fan. It requires a separate power source — a V-mount battery. SmallRig sells multiple mount and plate kits to easily keep the required battery on a tripod attachment or rig.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig Cooling Fan for the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R5 II cameras is available now for $59.99 and can be purchased directly through SmallRig.

Image credits: SmallRig