SmallRig’s New Cooling Fan Works With Many Canon and Sony Cameras

SmallRig has announced a new Universal Cooling System for mirrorless cameras, designed to help manage heat during extended shooting sessions. Available in two versions, Hybrid Cooling and Basic Cooling, the system offers different approaches to temperature control depending on shooting needs and environments.

Designed for Extended Shooting in Demanding Conditions

As mirrorless cameras continue to offer longer recording times and cater to higher-performance workflows, overheating remains a practical limitation for many users. SmallRig’s cooling system addresses this by delivering active airflow directly to the camera body through a 7000 RPM internal fan.

Both versions feature a built-in rechargeable battery and support charging while in use, allowing continuous use during long shoots. The snap-in mounting design enables quick attachment and removal, and the unit is compatible with both caged and cage-free setups, making it adaptable across a range of rigs.

Hybrid Cooling Adds Active Thermal Control

The Hybrid model builds on the base design by incorporating a semiconductor cooling module, adding a layer of temperature control beyond airflow alone. This version is designed for more demanding shooting scenarios where heat buildup is more likely.

It offers three operating modes, Auto, High, and Low, giving users flexibility to adjust cooling performance as needed. At maximum power, the internal battery provides approximately 70 minutes of runtime.

Basic Cooling Prioritizes Simplicity and Endurance

The Basic version takes a more streamlined approach, relying solely on fan-based cooling without the added semiconductor module. This results in a lighter unit with longer battery life, making it better suited for extended sessions where moderate cooling is sufficient.

With two operating modes, High and Low, the Basic model delivers up to approximately 180 minutes of runtime at maximum power, emphasizing endurance over peak cooling performance.

Broad Compatibility and Compact Design

The system is compatible with a wide range of mirrorless cameras from Sony and Canon. On the Sony front, SmallRig’s new fan works with the FX3, FX30, a7 IV, a7S III, a7C II, a7CR, a7C, a6700, ZV-E1, ZV-E10, ZV-E10 II, ZV-1, and ZV-1F. For Canon models, SmallRig lists the EOS R5, R5 II, R6 III, and R7.

Both versions share a compact footprint, measuring roughly 3.3 × 2.0 inches (85.0 × 50.8 millimeters), with slight differences in thickness depending on the model. The Hybrid version measures about 1.3 inches (32.8 millimeters) deep and weighs approximately 4.6 ounces (130 grams), while the Basic version is slimmer at around 1.0 inch (25 millimeters) and lighter at roughly 3.6 ounces (102.5 grams). Both are constructed from a combination of PC materials and aluminum alloy.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig cooling system is available in two configurations, with the Hybrid Cooling model priced at $65 and the Basic Cooling version at $44. Both are currently listed for pre-order, with shipping expected to begin after the pre-order period concludes.

Image credits: SmallRig