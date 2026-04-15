SmallRig’s New Cooling Fan Works With Many Canon and Sony Cameras

Kate Garibaldi

A digital camera on a tripod captures two elk standing in a golden grassy field, with mountains in the distance; the camera’s screen displays a zoomed-in view of the elk.

SmallRig has announced a new Universal Cooling System for mirrorless cameras, designed to help manage heat during extended shooting sessions. Available in two versions, Hybrid Cooling and Basic Cooling, the system offers different approaches to temperature control depending on shooting needs and environments.

Designed for Extended Shooting in Demanding Conditions

As mirrorless cameras continue to offer longer recording times and cater to higher-performance workflows, overheating remains a practical limitation for many users. SmallRig’s cooling system addresses this by delivering active airflow directly to the camera body through a 7000 RPM internal fan.

Both versions feature a built-in rechargeable battery and support charging while in use, allowing continuous use during long shoots. The snap-in mounting design enables quick attachment and removal, and the unit is compatible with both caged and cage-free setups, making it adaptable across a range of rigs.

A camera cooling device is shown with icons for overcurrent, overvoltage, overheat, and fan malfunction alerts. Another image shows the device snapped onto a camera with its display open. Text highlights integrated protection and swift mounting.

Two camera setups show a woman painting on a beach (top, labeled "High Mode 7000RPM") and a woman in a kitchen (bottom, labeled "Low Mode 4500RPM"), both viewed through a camera screen on a tripod.

Buy the SmallRig Universal Cooling Systems for Mirrorless Cameras new on B&HBuy the SmallRig Universal Cooling Systems for Mirrorless Cameras used on KEH.com

Hybrid Cooling Adds Active Thermal Control

The Hybrid model builds on the base design by incorporating a semiconductor cooling module, adding a layer of temperature control beyond airflow alone. This version is designed for more demanding shooting scenarios where heat buildup is more likely.

It offers three operating modes, Auto, High, and Low, giving users flexibility to adjust cooling performance as needed. At maximum power, the internal battery provides approximately 70 minutes of runtime.

Three cameras on tripods in different settings showcase cooling modes: a studio with Auto Mode, an outdoor skateboarder with High Mode, and a man playing guitar indoors with Low Mode; cooling fans appear below each scene.

Basic Cooling Prioritizes Simplicity and Endurance

The Basic version takes a more streamlined approach, relying solely on fan-based cooling without the added semiconductor module. This results in a lighter unit with longer battery life, making it better suited for extended sessions where moderate cooling is sufficient.

With two operating modes, High and Low, the Basic model delivers up to approximately 180 minutes of runtime at maximum power, emphasizing endurance over peak cooling performance.

An exploded view of a camera cooling system shows individual components and airflow, with a graph comparing camera temperatures with and without the cooling fan over time. Rocky terrain is visible in the background.

A digital camera on a tripod records a female tennis player in action on a court; an inset shows the camera filming a couple and highlights its fast charging and cooling features.

Broad Compatibility and Compact Design

The system is compatible with a wide range of mirrorless cameras from Sony and Canon. On the Sony front, SmallRig’s new fan works with the FX3, FX30, a7 IV, a7S III, a7C II, a7CR, a7C, a6700, ZV-E1, ZV-E10, ZV-E10 II, ZV-1, and ZV-1F. For Canon models, SmallRig lists the EOS R5, R5 II, R6 III, and R7.

Both versions share a compact footprint, measuring roughly 3.3 × 2.0 inches (85.0 × 50.8 millimeters), with slight differences in thickness depending on the model. The Hybrid version measures about 1.3 inches (32.8 millimeters) deep and weighs approximately 4.6 ounces (130 grams), while the Basic version is slimmer at around 1.0 inch (25 millimeters) and lighter at roughly 3.6 ounces (102.5 grams). Both are constructed from a combination of PC materials and aluminum alloy.

A digital camera with an external battery pack labeled "SmallRig" attached on top, positioned on a wooden surface outdoors with a tent and lawn chairs in the blurred background. The camera screen shows a live view of the scene.

Illustration of a camera with a flip-out screen (labeled 1) and a SmallRig cooling fan accessory (labeled 2) attached to the side, indicating the fan’s position and function in cooling the camera.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig cooling system is available in two configurations, with the Hybrid Cooling model priced at $65 and the Basic Cooling version at $44. Both are currently listed for pre-order, with shipping expected to begin after the pre-order period concludes.

Buy the SmallRig Universal Cooling Systems for Mirrorless Cameras new on B&HBuy the SmallRig Universal Cooling Systems for Mirrorless Cameras used on KEH.com

Image credits: SmallRig

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