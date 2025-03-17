Magnum is Digitizing Its Color Photo Archive with the Fujifilm GFX 100 II

A person digitizes old photo slides. On the left, hands hold a slide over a backlit surface showing multiple slides. On the right, a camera is mounted above, aligned to capture the images.

Magnum Photos is working closely with Fujifilm and MPP (Heritage and Photography Library of Paris / Médiathèque du Patrimoine et de la Photographie) to digitize Magnum’s massive color library archive in Paris. The collection contains approximately 650,000 color slides that have remained mostly untouched and unseen for over 20 years.

The digitization effort, dubbed “A World in Color,” is underway with the aid of Magnum’s Archive and Production Teams, Fujifilm, and MPP. For Fujifilm’s part, the digitization experts are using the Fujifilm GFX 100 II medium-format digital camera to digitize the color slides. The 650,000 slides, preserved on over 43,000 slide sheets, comprise photos captured from the 1950s until the early 2000s.

Besides capturing essential moments in time, these images are historically significant because they reflect the shift in photography from black and white to color. The colorful photos are a portal back to when the world was primarily documented in monochrome.

“I’m hoping to see and rediscover iconic moments of history that made Magnum what Magnum is known for around the world,” says Pierre Mohamed-Petit, Magnum’s Digital Production Manager in Paris.

A person closely examines a slide or small object through a magnifying lens, wearing a dark beanie. The focus is on the detailed inspection process, with blurred equipment in the foreground.

A person holds a sheet of photo slides in a plastic sleeve. Each slide contains a small, dark image and is labeled with handwritten text in blue and black ink. The background is blurred, focusing on the slides.

The “A World in Color” project has three primary goals: to preserve vital photographic archives, provide a modern audience with a chance to see the old archived photos and provide cultural, historical, and educational resources to a broader audience.

“[…] This project transforms the archive into a wellspring of opportunity — enhancing its value across press, editorial publications, and cultural partnerships. By uncovering unseen material, we open new doors for storytelling, collaboration, and creative exploration,” says Marine Merindol, Chief Operating Officer at Magnum Photos. “Our commitment to preserving this unique photographic heritage ensures it remains an invaluable resource, honoring the past while inspiring future generations to learn from and build upon this vibrant visual history.”

A person arranges photographic slides on a light table, using a tool. There are several slides with images of various subjects laid out, plus a few scattered around the table. The table has a grid pattern on it.

A person with long hair, seen from behind, holds up a sheet of photo slides against a softly lit room. The window in the background reflects warm, natural light, creating a cozy atmosphere.

It is a massive undertaking, and Magnum will be sharing new behind-the-scenes looks and digitized unseen photos from its Paris color library archive each month throughout 2025. Each “drop” of new photos will focus on a specific place. The first one is Czechia, with additional image reveals slated to showcase photos from Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and more.

An aerial view of a cobblestone street filled with military tanks and soldiers. A few civilians walk along the sidewalk beside the buildings.
Prague, 1968 | © Marilyn Silverstone / Magnum Photos

A street in Prague, 1968, lined with tanks and military vehicles, with people walking beside them. The slide mount has text including "Marilyn Silverstone," "Original," and "Prague 1968 Tchecoslovaquie.

A woman walks confidently through a cobblestone street while soldiers sit in a military truck behind her. A child in the foreground is slightly blurred, creating a contrast between the bustling life and the military presence in the background.
Prague, 1968 | © Marilyn Silverstone / Magnum Photos
A group of men and a boy stand close together, their expressions serious. The boy in the center looks down, wearing a red and blue striped shirt. The man on the left wears a gray jacket, and the one on the right wears a black leather jacket.
Prague, 1968 | © Marilyn Silverstone / Magnum Photos

The Czechia connection is timely, given that Magnum’s partner on the project, Fujifilm, is hosting its next Fujifilm X Summit this week in Prague. There will be an associated Fujikina event in Prague, which will include live exhibitions and talks with Magnum photographers.

A large crowd gathers in a city square, holding banners and flags. A statue of a rider on horseback stands prominently in the center. Tall buildings line the street, with more people filling the background, suggesting a significant public demonstration.
After the strike, people made their way through the city towards the statue of St. Wenceslas. Prague, November 27, 1989. | © Steve McCurry / Magnum Photos

A large crowd gathers in Prague's Wenceslas Square during the 1989 strike, viewed from a distance. Numerous flags and banners are visible. The statue of St. Wenceslas stands prominently in the background. Handwritten text annotates the event details.

A group of people are doing exercises on a grassy area by a lake. They are stretching one leg back and extending their arms, while facing the water. There are buildings and trees in the background under a cloudy sky.
Kids doing gymnastics. 1964. | © Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos
A group of people stand at night, holding sparklers aloft. The foreground shows a man in a headband and denim jacket, and an older man in glasses and a hat. The scene is festive, with streetlights in the background.
Celebrations in the streets of Prague. November 24, 1989. | © Ian Berry / Magnum Photos
A couple in denim jackets shares a passionate kiss in a crowded outdoor setting, surrounded by people. One person in the foreground is drinking from a bottle. The scene is lively, suggesting a celebration or festival at night.
New years celebrations in Wenceslas Square. Prague, 1989. | © Ian Berry / Magnum Photos

“This new collaborative series with Magnum Photos is key to our mission. […] By using our GFX technology to digitize Magnum’s color library archive, we feel that we are helping to record a moment of history before it is lost — both the history of the countries we will be visiting with our Fujikina global events, and the history of photography itself,” says Kunio Aoyama, General Manager of Fujifilm Europe.

“We are very excited to know that some of the 650,000 images will now be brought to light and available to the public. This opens up an incredible window into the world and into our past — helping us understand our present. We would like to thank our partners for their interest and support, as well as for their solid contribution to our visual archive, which belongs to all of us,” explains Emin Özmen, vice president of Magnum’s longstanding Paris office.

Image credits: Magnum Photos. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

