Fujifilm Teases New Camera That Combines X100VI and GFX 100S II

Fujifilm’s X Summit in Prague, Czechia, is just six days away. The event, scheduled to start at 6 AM EDT (3 AM PDT) on March 20, will deliver at least one big surprise: a new camera.

When Fujifilm announced the X Summit last week, it included a short teaser video that provided a mostly obscured glimpse at a new camera. Given its size and shape, smart money is on a GFX series camera with a built-in lens.

Fujifilm’s new teaser today, seen above, puts more fuel on that fire. The nine-second clip shows a hand holding a Fujifilm X100VI, and then a second hand with a Fujifilm GFX 100S II. Then, the next shot shows both side by side and being moved back and forth across each other before the video cuts to a black screen showing the new camera, again almost entirely in the shadows.

It doesn’t require much imagination to follow the teaser’s logic. Fujifilm will unveil a camera in Prague next week that combines features of the X100VI and the GFX 100S II. There are not many (or any) GFX-specific features to transport over to a new X Series camera besides a medium-format sensor, meaning the new camera must be a GFX model.

As for what an X100VI has to offer to a new GFX camera, the most notable is a built-in lens. The prior teaser showed enough of the front of the camera’s lens to determine that it is a Fujinon Aspherical Lens with Super EBC coating, a 35mm focal length, and an f/4 aperture. Under the same assumption that the new camera will use the same 102-megapixel image sensor as the GFX 100S II shown in the latest teaser video, that 35mm lens will deliver a full-frame equivalent focal length of about 28mm.

As for what other features or specifications may be on offer with Fujifilm’s upcoming camera, there is nothing but questions. At this point, all that can be safely concluded is that it will be a 100-megapixel GFX camera with a built-in 35mm f/4 lens delivering a 28mm equivalent focal length.

The rest of the details, which will ultimately determine how appealing this type of product is to photographers, are likely to remain a mystery until March 20. PetaPixel will report the X Summit news as soon as it’s available.

Image credits: Fujifilm