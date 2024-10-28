Aether Apparel Collabs With Leica in a Limited Edition Photographer’s Jacket

Aether Apparell, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, collaborated with Leica to produce a limited-edition, small run of photographers’ jackets. Called the Aether x Leica Reporter Jacket, only 125 will be produced and they will retail for $795.

As reported by DPReview, Aether will launch the jacket tomorrow, October 29, at 9 AM ET. The “reporter jacket” was developed with input from “top Leica photographers” — specifically, Leica ambassadors Mathieu Bitton, Ragnar Axelsson, Cira Crowell, and Misan Harriman — and is designed to allow a user to carry the “essentials” needed for a day in the field.

“This jacket is the result of countless design discussions starting with Steffen Keil at Leica AG, AETHER’s purpose-driven approach to outerwear, field testing, and guidance from an incredible roster of photographers,” Aether co-founder Jonah Smith, who the company says also provided input on the design from his own experience as a photographer, says.

“We’re proud to have designed a jacket that perfectly balances the practical features that a photographer needs with the refined silhouette that they want. For me personally, this project is a dream come true, as I’ve been using Leica cameras for 25 years.”

Aether says the jacket is designed with inspiration from Leica’s “Reporter” series of cameras which come in a distinctive “army green” color. That same color is replicated on the Aether jacket. Beyond that, the company says it used a waxed cotton that gives the jacket natural water-repellent capability which pairs with its seam-sealed construction. Aether also included vents for breathability in “strategic” positions.

As for the promise of carrying essentials, the reporter jacket includes an internal battery pocket that is designed to fit four camera batteries (the company doesn’t specify that they must be Leica batteries), soft-lined hand pockets that are meant to fit a camera or a lens, and a hidden SD card pocket in the collar plus an internal chest pocket that is meant to fit an SD card case. On the back of the jacket is an extra-large pocket that is meant to carry a tablet or “extra gear.” It also includes a detachable microfiber cloth for lens cleaning.

“We’re committed to evolving the craft of photography and making it more accessible for photographers,” says Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America.

“By partnering with Aether, we’ve created a product that helps photographers carry everything they need efficiently in the field. The Aether x Leica Reporter Jacket combines craftsmanship and functionality to truly enhance the photographer’s journey—which is what matters most to us.”

It’s a fairly expensive jacket at $795, but it’s not significantly more than what Aether usually asks for its heavy-duty jackets, which means while it is limited, it’s not getting a price premium just because of the Leica collaboration. For example, it’s new down jacket costs $750 and a snow shell jacket costs $895.

Aether isn’t the only company that has recently produced high-quality photographer-centric outerwear; it’s basically the entire business model at Haukland.

The 125 limited units of the Aether x Leica Reporter Jackets will be available tomorrow, October 29, starting at 9 AM ET online through aetherapparel.com and in Aether’s stores in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Aspen. The company has not stated how many units will be available at each location.

Image credits: Aether Apparel