Leica’s Latest Silver Cufflink Series Costs Between $650 and $800

Even though Leica is first and foremost a camera brand, it very often stretches out of that space and into fashion. It’s doing so again with the launch of a new set of three silver cufflinks. It’s not the first time it has made cufflinks and, perhaps surprisingly, these aren’t even the most expensive it has ever offered.

The new series of cufflinks comes in three different options: a “Camera Lens” design, a “Dials” design, and a “Logo” design. All three are made from 925 Sterling Silver, measure 17.5mm in diameter, and are rhodium-plated to protect against scratching and tarnishing. As expected of Leica, each is assembled and polished by hand in Germany.

The “Dials” and the “Logo” links have Leica-inspired knurling on the edges, while the “Lens” links remain smooth. Speaking of the “Lens” design, it’s rather modern in its depiction of a camera lens with a dark black interior (of a material that isn’t specified) surrounded by a silver ring with the words “Leica” above and below it.

These are expensive cufflinks. The simple “Logo” links cost $650, the “Dials” design increases that to $700, and the most expensive are the “Camera Lens” links, which will run $800.

That pricing is in stark contrast to cufflinks of a similar design that Leica released last year as part of its 100th anniversary. Alongside a wooden camera puzzle, teddy bear, pencil, and a set of other accessories, the Leica 100 cufflinks cost just $260. Given that these are marginally different from the Leica “Logo” links above, it’s a bit confusing why they suddenly cost orders of magnitude more.

Going down the pricing hole a bit further, there was a similar cufflink series that released more than a decade ago. In 2015, Leica released a set of shutter speed dial-themed cufflinks that are very similar to this new set but were made in collaboration with Russian luxury jewelry brand MARKIN.lab. Those cost ₽65,000 (about $970 at the time and still north of $800 today). These were more detailed though, with the ability to turn them just like an actual shutter speed dial, which might explain the high asking price.

All three of Leica’s new cufflinks are available starting today, although seeing them at specific retailers may take some time. B&H Photo, for example, lists them as “coming soon,” while the Leica Store in Amsterdam says it already has them available.

Image credits: Leica