The Venerable Canon 5D Mark IV Shows That DSLRs Are Far From Dead

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offered many deals for photographers looking to upgrade their equipment while saving a few dollars in the process. Typically, this online promotion on steroids allows brands and camera store chains to push stock that has been on the shelves for a couple of years and is likely to be superseded by newer models over the coming months. However, there are a few models that buck typical trends.

Canon maintains excellent market share in the digital camera space, and a large piece of that pie is not Canon’s latest and greatest, but its legendary DSLR cameras like the 5D Mark IV.

The Canon 5D IV launched back in August 2016, over eight years ago. Despite approaching its ninth year, photographers can still buy this brand new full-frame camera directly from Canon for $1,799 — $500 off, thanks to an ongoing holiday discount in line with the available deals on much newer cameras. In a world where camera tech moves at the speed of light, why has Canon hung on to this aging DSLR? Or, perhaps, the better question: why are people still buying it?

There’s no doubt the 5D Mark IV blazed a trail when it was launched, packing in a 30-megapixel CMOS sensor — up from 22MP on the 5D Mark III it replaced. There was a marginal bump in burst mode capabilities and increased dynamic range, and it was the first camera in the 5D range to offer a touch-sensitive LCD. Plus, there was plenty for videographers, with the Mark IV offering 4K — a significant upgrade over the Mark III, which topped out at Full HD. That said, it certainly wasn’t the fastest Canon nor offered the highest resolution. However, while cameras like the 50-megapixel 5DS or the speed king 1DX have long since waved farewell in all but the used departments of second-hand dealers, the 5D Mark IV has well and truly stood the test of time.

I owned a Mark IV. In fact, I owned all iterations of the 5D series and, while it could be argued that the Mark II made more of a cultural impact, turning more photographers onto full-frame sensors and opening up more doors to indie filmmakers, the Mark IV felt like a camera at the very top of its game. Maybe this is why many photographers are still buying the Mark IV in 2024. It is a camera that can pretty much do it all and where you don’t have to invest in a whole bag of new glass — although mirrorless camera users will be keen to point out they can still use their heritage EF glass via an adapter.

Of course, camera brands don’t keep selling models if there isn’t a demand. Another camera to enjoy the same longevity was the Nikon’s last mass-production film SLR, the F6, which launched in 2004 and could still be bought new off the shelves until 2020 — now that’s a decent run! Like the 5D Mark IV, Nikon’s last great full-frame DSLR, the epic D850, can still buy new direct from the manufacturer for $2,200, $800 less than its launch price in 2017.

What’s more, there’s an extra arc to this strange tale, because while most cameras see their retail price drop off a cliff, the 5D Mark IV is again a solid exception to this trend. Back in 2016, the body-only price for the 5D Mark IV was $3,499 — nearly a decade down the line, you’ll still have to fork over $2,299 to buy one new from Canon (although there are currently additional promotions knocking off another $500).

Cameras come and go, but some hold on for much longer, and there isn’t one single answer to this phenomenon. Yes, a large part is down to spec, price, and where the camera sits in the brand’s line-up, but sometimes it’s down to other factors — a moment in time, for example, and perhaps the 5D Mark IV benefited from people’s reluctance to swap DSLRs for mirrorless systems.

When I sold off my Mark IV, it wasn’t because I was unhappy with image quality, needed more frames per second, or required faster autofocus. Ironically, it was because prices held up so well that I was able to trade my Mark IV in without losing barely a dime on its original price — a cold-hearted business decision to reinvest in alternative gear.

So when will Canon stop selling the 5D Mark IV? That’s anyone’s guess, but it’s likely to depend on parts/stock supply rather than intentional decisions to close down any route to buying new DSLRs. After all, Canon also sells the 90D and Rebel SL3/250D bodies on its website. The 5D Mark IV’s longevity reflects two important things. The 5D Mark IV set the bar high, and if any cameras launched in 2024 are still available to buy new in 2032, then I will be shocked. Further, despite mirrorless’ best efforts, the DSLR is not dead.

Image credits: Featured image courtesy of Canon