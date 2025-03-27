People Are Using ChatGPT’s New AI Image Generator to Turn Photos into Studio Ghibli Style Images

A triptych features three illustrated scenes: a child in a red scarf with large eyes, a sailor kissing a nurse in a city setting, reminiscent of a famous WWII photo, and a man in a suit with people and colorful posters in the background.
Afghan Girl, V-J Day Kiss, and George Bush on 9/11 have all gotten the AI Studio Ghibli treatment.

There has been a flood of photos turned into Studio Ghibli-style images posted to social media in the last 24 hours and it’s all because of ChatGPT’s new AI image generator.

Iconic photos and scenes have been given the Studio Ghibli treatment, a Japanese animation style behind films such as My Neighbor Totoro.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has got in on the act turning his X profile picture into an animated version of himself.

Twitter profile page featuring a cartoon avatar of a young person in a brown shirt. The name displayed is "Sam Altman" with a verification badge. Bio reads "AI is cool I guess." The user has 3.5 million followers and joined in July 2006.

Illustration of an athlete in a "Türkiye" shirt aiming a pistol in a 2024 Paris shooting event. The background features a stylized Olympic logo and photographers capturing the moment.
Yusuf Dikec at the 2024 Olympics
A muscular, bearded man with a braided beard, wearing green pants, gestures emphatically with one hand raised. A young person in a red jacket stands nearby. The scene is set in a European-style square with buildings and a cloudy sky.
Techno Viking
Two animated men dressed in formal suits face each other on a stage. One man appears surprised or upset, while the other gestures with his arm extended toward him. The background shows a stylized, abstract floor pattern.
Will Smith slap at the Oscars
A basketball player in a red jersey, number 23, performs a high jump towards the hoop in a crowded arena. The scoreboard reads "Slam Dunk Championship" with a time of 2:35 left. Spectators watch eagerly, with some capturing the moment.
Michael Jordan dunk
Illustration of a meeting between three animated figures in suits sitting in an ornate room. The central figure gestures while speaking, flanked by two others listening intently with varied expressions. A flag and a nameplate are visible.
Zelensky, Trump, and Vance
Animated depiction of soldiers raising the American flag on a rocky hilltop against a backdrop of a blue sky with white clouds. The scene is inspired by the historical event at Iwo Jima.
Raising the Flag at Iwo Jima

However, the flood of memes have raised copyright concerns. While a specific style is not explicity eliglbe for copyright protection, a lawyer tells Tech Crunch that OpenAI may still have broken the law since it is highly likely that to be able to output image in Studio Ghibli style, ChatGPT’s new model was trained on million of frames taken from Ghibli’s films.

“I think this raises the same question that we’ve been asking ourselves for a couple years now,” Evan Brown, an intellectual property lawyer at the law firm Neal & McDevitt, tells Tech Crunch. “What are the copyright infringement implications of going out, crawling the web, and copying into these databases?”

Illustration of a man in a suit with a raised fist, surrounded by security personnel wearing sunglasses. One holds an earpiece. An American flag waves in the background against a clear blue sky.
Trump assassination attempt
Illustration of a man with a suitcase standing in front of four green tanks on a road. The tanks have red stars on them. A streetlight with five globes is visible in the foreground.
Tank Man
An illustration of a person holding a smartphone with a touchscreen interface, in front of a large apple-shaped logo. The person is wearing glasses and a black turtleneck, and is standing against a dark blue background.
Steve Jobs unveiling the iPhone
An illustrated group of workers sit on a steel beam high above a city, reminiscent of a famous photograph. They are wearing casual work clothes and hats, with a cityscape of buildings and a clear blue sky in the background.
Lunch atop a skyscraper
Illustration of a boxer in white trunks and red gloves standing triumphantly over a fallen opponent in the ring. A cheering crowd and photographers capture the victorious moment.
Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston

To make matters worse, one of Studio Ghibli’s founders, Hayao Miyazaki, reacted in horror when first shown AI technology a few years ago.

“I am utterly disgusted,” Myazaki said when shown an AI presentation. “If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it, but I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.”

Animated scene depicting a soldier aiming a gun at a man in a blue checkered shirt with his hands tied behind his back. Another soldier in the background observes as they stand on an empty street with old buildings. Clouds dot the blue sky.
Saigon Execution
Illustration of four soldiers in green uniforms on a rooftop. One soldier raises a Soviet flag, another uses binoculars, and two hold rifles. The background shows a war-torn cityscape with damaged buildings and a tram. The sky is partly cloudy.
Raising a Flag over the Reichstag
Two animated women are speaking into a microphone held by a person in a red sweater. The woman on the left has long brown hair and is wearing sunglasses and a black dress. The one on the right has long hair and is wearing a black top and jeans.
Hawk Tuah girl
Athletes stand on a podium during a medal ceremony. Two athletes, wearing medals and tracksuits, raise their fists. A third athlete stands with his head bowed. The background shows a crowded stadium with Olympic rings visible.
1968 Olympics Black Power salute

OpenAI launched its new AI image generator this week, calling it a technological step forward.

“Images in ChatGPT” differs from DALL-E — OpenAI’s previous image generator which seems like it’s being retired — because the images come from within ChatGPT-4o.

It is described as a “step change” and “omnimodal”, meaning the model can generate any kind of data including text, image, audio, and video.

Of note, Hayao Miyazaki famously strongly stated his distaste for AI-generated works of art.

“I am utterly disgusted,” he said when shown an AI-based tool. “I would never wish to incorporate this technology in my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself.”

Image credits: AI-generated

