Photographer Captures Snowy Owl with Orange Plumage That Has Confused Scientists

A wildlife photographer spent days attempting to capture a picture of a one-of-a-kind orange snowy owl that has confused scientists.

Julie Maggert tells PetaPixel that she made four trips — logging 900 miles on the road — to see the bird in Huron County, Michigan.

“My adrenaline was going crazy, I was so excited!” Maggert tells The New York Times> when she finally got a photo of the unusual snowy owl.

Some people have called out the photo as fake; accusing the images of being AI-generated.

“These photos are not AI-generated nor color-enhanced,” Maggert explains to PetaPixel. “Just a simple edit was done.”

Maggert says she spent over 28 hours sitting in her car with a pair of binoculars looking for the owl. On the first two days, she drove home empty-handed and disappointed.

“I have to thank my husband for always standing behind me,” she says.” He is always willing to assist me in carrying my camera equipment, drive, or just be there for support. We have been able to witness many memorable adventures together because of my photography passion.”

Why is the Snowy Owl Orange?

There is speculation that the owl’s orange plumage was caused by a genetic mutation. However, ornithologists have poured cold water on that theory.

Before the advent of GPS, snowy owl researchers used spray paint to study migratory patterns. There is a theory that the owl, which has been nicknamed “Creamsicle” and “Rusty”, came into contact with some type of dye.

“The most likely explanation is that it was de-icing fluid at an airport, since some formulations are that red-orange color,” Dr. Scott Weidensaul, a co-founder of Project SNOWstorm, a volunteer snowy owl research group, tells The Times.

“There are some speculations that her coloring may be a just color mutation or overspray from airplane de-icer or paint,” Maggert tells PetaPixel. “Whatever it may be, she is a once-in-a-lifetime beauty and seemingly healthy.”

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources agrees that the bird is healthy and it has no plans to capture it, meaning it is unlikely we’ll ever get an official explanation.

More of Maggert’s work can be found on her Facebook and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Julie Maggert