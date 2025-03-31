Soccer Player Destroys Photographer’s $6,000 Camera

Matt Growcoot
A cameraman in a green vest holds a camera lens on a sports field. Inset shows a close-up of a soccer goal with the ball near the line, circled in red. The action is watched on a screen tagged with "BBC Sport.
Bad luck. Photographer Phil Duncan holds the remains of Canon 5D Mark III and 24-70mm after Carlos Baleba, right, found it with his shot. | BBC

A photographer had his $5,800 (£4,500) camera and lens obliterated by an errant ball during a soccer game in England this weekend.

Footage of the incident, shared by the BBC, has gone viral on social media showing Brighton player Carlos Baleba hitting the camera and photographer Phil Duncan’s apparent reaction afterward.

It looks as if Duncan is angry about the incident. But PetaPixel has spoken to the sports photographer via his picture agency Every Second Media and the clip on social media is deceptive.

In the footage of Duncan holding his camera and lens, he is actually saying “In ten years, this has never happened.”

“He wasn’t complaining,” Ellie Hoad from Every Second Media tells PetaPixel. “The footage is misleading.”

Two photographers wearing green vests stand on a football field. One, with a camera and broken lens, talks to the other, who is smiling. The score on the screen shows a match between BHA and FOR at halftime, tied at 0-0.
Duncan was actually joking about the unfortunate incident.
A soccer player in a red jersey scores a goal against a goalkeeper in a bright kit. The ball is in the net, and players from both teams watch the moment. The field has visible lines and the BBC Sport logo is on screen.
Baleba moments after taking the shot that found Duncan’s camera.

The incident came just before half time during Saturday’s FA Cup clash between Premier League teams Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

The damaged camera is a Canon 5D Mark III and the lens is a Canon 24-70mm f/2.8. The glass was ripped away from the mount and it is “smashed to bits,” according to Hoad.

A disassembled camera lies on a blue carpet. The camera body is without a lens, which is placed nearby showing its internal circuit board. A camera strap is attached to the body.
The damaged camera and lens. | Every Second Media
Close-up of a green circular electronic circuit board with a central glass element, possibly a camera lens or sensor. The board features various electronic components, copper traces, and connectors.
The lens was ripped away from the mount. | Every Second Media

Fortunately, the camera is insured and Duncan has already submitted a claim.

Despite social media users lamenting that it was a “dumb place to leave a camera”, photographers have been leaving cameras behind the goal at soccer games in England for a long time. The remote cameras are operated via a trigger attached to camera in the photographer’s hands and are positioned to capture goalmouth action.

Incidents like this one are rare and Duncan was unlucky that Baleba’s ferocious shot found his Canon instead of the back of the net.

Image credits: Courtest of the BBC and Every Second Media.

