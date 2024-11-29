The photography world collides with holiday shopping as Black Friday deals open up new creative possibilities for every budget.

This year’s promotions are packed with steep discounts on cameras, lenses, audio gear, lighting, and creative tools. From Sony’s mirrorless cameras to UGreen’s NAS systems, the deals cater to professionals and enthusiasts alike. Here’s an in-depth look at what’s on offer and why these discounts matter.

Sony

Sony is slicing prices across the Alpha camera line. The a7R V, a resolution-focused camera, is $500 off. This deal places its 61MP sensor, fast autofocus, and image stabilization within reach.

The a7 III, a balanced performer for hybrid shooters, also sees $500 slashed from its price.

Videographers will appreciate the $300 markdown on the a7S III, a low-light juggernaut with 4K 120p video.

If versatility is the goal, the a7 IV, now $400 off, offers high-resolution photography and cinematic video.

Sony’s lens lineup isn’t left out. The 50mm f/1.2 G Master and 35mm f/1.4 G Master, are $100 off each. The 24-105mm f/4, a versatile zoom for travel or event photography, is $200 off. Sony’s deals run from November 19 through December 29.

Nikon

Nikon’s Z series cameras and lenses see big discounts starting Thanksgiving Day. The Z6 III, ideal for all-purpose photography, is $300 off for both the body and the 24-70mm lens kit.

Nikon’s flagship, the Z9, built for professionals demanding speed and resolution, enjoys a $500 price cut.

Lens deals round out Nikon’s Black Friday offerings. Portrait photographers will love the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S, discounted by $200, and the more advanced 50mm f/1.2 S, down $300. These deals bring wide-angle shooters the 14-30mm f/4 S for $300 off, while the 14-24mm f/2.8 S, a favorite among astrophotographers, drops by $500. Telephoto isn’t overlooked, grab the 70-200mm f/2.8 S, for $500 off.

Insta360

Insta360 delivers steep discounts across its line of action cameras, starting November 13. The X4, with a 15% discount, offers 360-degree video for $424.99. Content creators looking for portability can grab the GO 3S, available in 64GB and 128GB models, with savings of $40 each. The X3, is now $120 off at costing $329.99.

Biggest savings include the Ace Pro, down 33% to $299.99, and the compact Ace, cut 47% to $199.99. The Link webcam for streaming and remote work, is $179, saving users 40%. Insta360 sweetens the deal with including care and flexicare insurance packages on many Black Friday purchases.

Shure



Shure’s Black Friday sales aren’t going to distort the wallet. The SM58, an industry standard, is 10% off in various configurations with the SM57, also 10% off.

Get 25% off on headphones like the SRH1540 and SRH1840.

The AONIC 50 Gen 2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones also get 25% off. Content creators will appreciate the MV6 USB Gaming Microphone, now 15% off.

Pexar

pexar offers a sleek way to display memories with digital picture frames. The 11-inch model, featuring a 2K anti-glare touchscreen and room for 40,000 photos, is down 20% to $127.99. The newer 10.1-inch model sees a similar discount, priced at $119.99. Both models are smartphone-integrated and have expandable memory. The first 500 Black Friday weekend buyers also receive a bonus 64GB Lexar USB drive.

Lume Cube



Lume Cube’s holiday sale offers up to 35% off its portable lighting solutions from November 22 to December 7.

Peak Design

Peak Design’s sale from November 21 through December 2 with 20% off almost everything. While outdoor bags and Moto Mounts are excluded, everyday carry solutions like the Everyday Backpack and Camera Cube see substantial discounts.

UGreen

For photographers managing extensive libraries of high-resolution files, UGREEN offers robust storage solutions at 20% off. The NASync DXP2800 2-Bay NAS is now $319.99, while the NASync DXP4800 and NASync DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay NAS are priced at $479.99 and $559.99, respectively.

SteelSeries



Big SteelerSeries Deals this Black Friday with Headphones like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless drop to $279.99, while the Arctis Nova 1 comes in at just $39.99. Keyboards like the Apex Pro Mini Wireless are discounted to $149.99. Amazon and Target exclusives offer additional customization and value.

Lexar

Lexar’s Black Friday sale slashes up to 50% off memory cards, SSDs, and card readers. These products ensure reliable performance, crucial for professionals handling 4K video and burst photography.

Sandmarc

Sandmarc’s sitewide discounts include gear for smartphone photographers. Their lenses and accessories are for creators seeking a lightweight alternative to traditional setups.

Retrospekt

Retrospekt’s 20% off sitewide sale includes refurbished Polaroid cameras and accessories, offering photographers a chance to experiment with film photography at a lower cost.

Apple

Starting on November 29, Apple will offer an Apple Gift Card up to $200 when customers buy an eligible product, including iPhone models, Mac computers, iPad, Watch, AirPods, and more. The deal is available online and in-store and complete details are available here.

Amazon is also getting in on the Apple deals goodness with a 13% discount on Apple’s excellent Studio Display, bringing the price down to $1,999 for the version with the height-adjustable stand and nano-texture display.