Save Big on Sigma and Voigtländer E-Mount Lenses

One of the greatest strengths of E-mount is how many outstanding E-mount lenses there are. Sony makes a lot of lenses, but there are also a wild number of third-party E-mount lenses available. Right now, many are on discount.

There are 58 full-frame E-mount lenses available with instant savings at B&H right now, and we’ve hand-picked some of the most interesting and best deals of the bunch. Spoiler alert: they’re all Sigma and Voigtländer lenses.

Sigma E-Mount Lens Deals

A couple of years ago, Chris Niccolls said he’d happily only use Sigma lenses, and the reasons why have only gotten stronger. The company keeps releasing great lenses after great lenses, often at very competitive prices.

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art

This is a great example of the exact type of lens I’m talking about. The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art delivers G Master-like quality at a very aggressive price point. With a $100 instant savings, bringing the lens down to $1,219, it’s an even better deal. That’s half the price of Sony’s 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens.













Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary

In this case, Sigma’s 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary isn’t necessarily better than Sony’s own offerings; it’s just different. There’s no other 20-200mm full-frame zoom on the market, and it’s a great travel zoom option.













With a $100 discount, the lens is just $899. That’s a great price for something so versatile.

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art

Sony skipped the 14-24mm f/2.8 lens and went with the FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM, which is a great lens. However, it’s also $3,248. Sigma’s 14-24mm f/2.8 isn’t quite as wide, but it is very good. It’s $1,439 after a $100 discount.

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art

While a bit bulky, the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art offers something no other lens does: a constant f/1.8 aperture across a zoom range like this. It’s $75 off right now, knocking the price to $1,414.













Sigma 28mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

A relatively old Sigma lens, the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is a solid wide-angle prime lens. It’s quite big, but it’s also very fast. It’s also $280 off right now, which makes it just $599.

Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports

One of the most exciting telephoto lenses in years, the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports is super fast and very sharp. It is simply outstanding. We love it. If you think you’ll love it, too, it’s $200 off right now. At $3,099, it’s still expensive, but at least a little bit less so.













Voigtlander E-Mount Lens Deals

Sony E-mount is rife with manual focus prime lenses. There are seriously a ton of them. Some are on sale right now with pretty hefty discounts.

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1

The Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical is a distinct offering on E-mount, delivering an ultra-fast f/1 aperture. It’s $400 off, which brings the price down to $1,499. It’s a pretty specialized lens, but if you require an aperture this fast, options are scarce.

Voigtlander Heliar-Hyper Wide 10mm f/5.6

A 10mm lens for full-frame? Yup. This manual focus lens isn’t a fisheye, either. It’s $749 thanks to a $350 discount.

Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2

Another fast standard prime, the Voigtländer Nokton 40mm f/1.2 is beloved for its excellent optical performance and silky-smooth bokeh. It’s $749 after a $350 instant savings.

Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 110mm f/2.5

This is a surprisingly compact 110mm prime lens thanks in part to its f/2.5 aperture. While that’s not f/1.4 or f/1.8, it’s still fast, and plenty fast for portraits. The Voigtländer Macro APO-Lanthar 105mm f/2.5 can also focus close, as its name suggests. It offers 1:1 macro reproduction. It’s $849 after a $250 discount.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsSigma and Voigtlander. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.