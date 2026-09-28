Urban Explorers Make Grisly Discovery While Photographing Abandoned Home

Two urban explorers who were photographing an abandoned home in the U.K. made a horrific discovery.

According to Somerset Live, the two urban explorers discovered the body of a deceased man after entering a property in the southwest of England.

The photographers say the man’s name was John, and their images indicate the home was still full of John’s belongings.

“When we first came across John’s house, the back door had been damaged and was standing open. We weren’t convinced it was actually abandoned, so we decided to leave and explore a nearby hotel instead,” one of the photographers, who goes by Mission Urbex, writes on Facebook.

“But something about the house kept playing on our minds. Surely if someone was living there, the back door wouldn’t be damaged and left open? So afterwards, we decided to go back and take another look.”

He says that John’s little red car was rusting outside, his bed was unmade, and his hats still hung by the door.

“The whole time we were taking photos, we felt on edge because we still weren’t sure whether the house was actually abandoned,” says the urban explorer.

After discovering John’s corpse on the toilet, the pair called the emergency services. Police and an ambulance crew attended shortly.

“What started as a normal explore became something neither of us will ever forget,” he says.

“As horrible as it was to find him that way, in a strange way I’m glad we went back when we did — otherwise, who knows how much longer John could have been there before somebody found him.”

The photographers did receive some criticism. Somerset Live notes that some Facebook commenters called the post “disgusting” and a “violation of privacy.”

However, the photographer says that the story should be used to encourage people to check on their elderly relatives or single neighbors.

“People can be living alone, die in their homes, and remain undiscovered because nobody realises they’re gone,” writes Mission Urbex.

Grim Discoveries

Urban exploring by its very nature puts photographers into creepy, insecure places where it’s possible for them to stumble across anything.

In 2024, an urban explorer discovered cremated ashes and a human fetus at a funeral home and crematory in Georgia.

And in 2023, PetaPixel spoke to an urban explorer who photographed a body stain in the basement of a building.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.