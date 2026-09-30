18 Adorable Winners From the Dog Photography Awards

The winners of the Dog Photography Awards 2026 have been announced, a contest that seeks to showcase the most exceptional dog photographs from across the globe.

Picked from 1,900 entries across 50 countries, Katie Brockman from the United States took home the title of Dog Photographer of the Year for her thoughtful portrait of a pit bull.

There was a cash prize of 2,500 Euros ($2,800) up for grabs. The categories for the 2026 edition were: Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs & People, Documentary, and Open.

“Our mission is to celebrate the artistry of top dog photographers, uncover emerging talents, and showcase the extraordinary diversity and charm of dogs,” the competition organizers say.

For more information about the contest, visit the Dog Photography Awards website.