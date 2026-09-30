18 Adorable Winners From the Dog Photography Awards

Features
Matt Growcoot
A split-screen image showing a group of greyhounds looking down from above on the left and a hairless dog with a mohawk on the right.
Photos by Tianhang Zhang, left, and Jane Thomson, right.

The winners of the Dog Photography Awards 2026 have been announced, a contest that seeks to showcase the most exceptional dog photographs from across the globe.

Picked from 1,900 entries across 50 countries, Katie Brockman from the United States took home the title of Dog Photographer of the Year for her thoughtful portrait of a pit bull.

A white pit bull wearing a newspaper crown and collar sits against a black background while a hand gently holds its chin.
Dog Photographer of the Year and the winner of the Studio category. This detailed portrait conveys the complicated feelings toward pit bulls and bully breeds; while some people vilify them, others adore them. | Photo by Katie Brockman / Dog Photographer of the Year

There was a cash prize of 2,500 Euros ($2,800) up for grabs. The categories for the 2026 edition were: Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs & People, Documentary, and Open.

“Our mission is to celebrate the artistry of top dog photographers, uncover emerging talents, and showcase the extraordinary diversity and charm of dogs,” the competition organizers say.

A greyhound stands on a pedestrian bridge with a glass railing, reflecting its image, with a large domed building in the distance.
First place in the Portrait category. ‘Beyond the Track.’ | Photo by Elena Marchi / Dog Photographer of the Year
A white and brown dog stands in profile against a brick wall featuring a large, artistic mural of a cat's face and paw.
Second place in the Portrait category. ‘The Hunter Becomes the Hunted’ | Photo by Susan Lang / Dog Photographer of the Year
A dark-colored dog with tan markings stands on a small mound in a vast, sandy desert landscape.
Third place in the Portrait category. ‘It’s Her World’ | Photo by Kairi Laiapea / Dog Photographer of the Year
Two greyhounds stand facing each other on the steps of a building with a large white column and a dark wooden door.
First place in the Open category. ‘Run.’ | Photo by Elena Marchi / Dog Photographer of the Year
A six-panel sequence shows a human hand using a wooden marionette control to manipulate a border collie in various poses.
Second place in the Open category. ‘Losing Control.’ | Photo by Callie Soden / Dog Photographer of the Year
A black dog swims in a pond covered in reddish-brown duckweed, surrounded by large, green lotus leaves.
Third place in the Open category. ‘Swimming.’ | Photo by Tianhang Zhang / Dog Photographer of the Year
Four dogs of different breeds look through a metal wire fence, with one standing on its hind legs and resting its paws on the frame.
First place in the Documentary category. ‘Waiting.’ | Photo by Tianhang Zhang / Dog Photographer of the Year
A dog sled team with two people travels across a vast, snow-covered landscape under a cloudy sky with distant mountains.
Second place in the Documentary category. ‘On top of the World.’ | Photo by Katie Gyltnes / Dog Photographer of the Year
A dog sled team travels across a vast, snow-covered landscape under a cloudy sky.
Third place in the Documentary category. ‘Alone together.’ | Photo by Katie Gyltnes / Dog Photographer of the Year
A woman in a sweater gently touches noses with a dark-coated dog in a sunlit orchard filled with blooming white flowers.
First place in the Dogs and People category. ‘Close.’ | Photo by Sarah Ebner / Dog Photographer of the Year
A black-and-white portrait of a woman sitting on the floor while a large dog stands in the foreground, partially obscuring her face.
Second place in the Dogs and People category. ‘Nika and Cherry.’ | Photo by Eco Lorka / Dog Photographer of the Year
A person with curly dark hair seen from behind has a grey dog resting its head on their shoulder with its tongue hanging out.
Third place in the Dogs and People category. ‘The Weight of Connection.’ | Photo by Santos Roman / Dog Photographer of the Year
A merle Australian Shepherd leaps through deep snow with its mouth open and ears perked.
First place in the Action category. ‘Winter Launch.’ | Photo by Nika Kuplenk Golobic / Dog Photographer of the Year
A small, light brown dog runs across a beach, balancing a blue ball on its nose against a backdrop of a large, misty rock.
Second place in the Action category. ‘Mission Balance.’ | Photo by Gavriella Leon / Dog Photographer of the Year
A brown dog leaps into the air against a backdrop of a dark, foggy forest with two glowing lights visible in the distance.
Third place in the Action category. ‘Weightless.’ | Photo by Linda Glomb / Dog Photographer of the Year
A Dalmatian dog sits against a dark green background with a large, fluffy white cloud of stuffing surrounding its head.
Second place in the Studio category. ‘Head in the Clouds’ | Photo by Jill Garrett / Dog Photographer of the Year
Six Shar-Pei dogs of varying ages, from puppy to adult, are lined up against a plain background, with some wearing bow ties and interacting with toys and a ball.
Third place in the Studio category. ‘This is Growing Up’ | Photo by Belinda Richards / Dog Photographer of the Year

For more information about the contest, visit the Dog Photography Awards website.

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