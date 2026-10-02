33 Hilarious Photos From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards finalists have been announced: a spectacular collection of laugh-out-loud images celebrating wildlife in all its glory.

This year, the competition received more than 10,000 entries — the highest number in its history — from 112 countries. Entrants are competing for the top prize: a once-in-a-lifetime safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara. Other prizes include a Nikon Z6 III, a Nikon Z50 II, and a Nikon ZR.

Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organization, and this year Comedy Wildlife is working with the Born Free Foundation, an international charity rescuing and protecting wild animals from exploitation and conserving threatened species.

The People’s Choice Award is open now until March 1, 2027. The public can vote for their favorite here.