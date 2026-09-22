Police Search for Two Female Suspects After $10K Camera Gear is Stolen from Private Party

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Two women are shown in surveillance footage; one wears a light cap and black blazer, while the other wears a patterned bucket hat and white button-down shirt.
Police are searching for two women who allegedly stole camera equipment from a private event in the Hamptons, New York. Tickets to the fashion event reportedly started at $150. | Image via Suffolk County Police Department

Police are hunting for two female suspects after $10,000 worth of professional camera gear was stolen from a high-end fashion event in the Hamptons.

The camera equipment was reportedly stolen at approximately 5:50 pm on on August 22 at a private event being held at the Southampton Inn in Southampton Village in the Hamptons, New York. The private function was being held for Hamptons Fashion Week in New York, with tickets to the event starting at $150, according to an online listing.

Southampton Village Police detectives and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers have now released photos of the two female suspects believed to be linked to the theft of the camera gear and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pair.

Two women walk up wooden stairs outdoors, one wearing a light-colored baseball cap and black jacket, the other wearing a patterned bucket hat and white button-down shirt while holding a bottle.
Image via Suffolk County Police Department

According to police, two women stole high-end photography equipment — reported to be a Sony camera and a ZEISS lens— valued at a combined $10,000 from Southampton Inn, which is located at 91 Hill St. The two women are believed to have been attending the private event for Hampton Fashion Week. They are

While they were caught on surveillance cameras at the scene, investigators have been unable to identify them in the following weeks, according to police.

A person with long hair wears a dark bucket hat, sunglasses, and a white long-sleeved shirt, standing near a table with a laptop.
Image via Suffolk County Police Department

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. Members of the public with information about the suspects or the incident can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, visiting P3Tips.com, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app. All calls, texts, and emails will remain confidential.

Previously, PetaPixel reported on a photographer who had over $12,000 worth of camera gear stolen from a bar in New York. Photographer Eric Elfstrom was at the Dead Rabbit in Lower Manhattan going through some photos he’d just taken with a friend while sitting near the bar. When Elfstrom briefly left to wash his hands, and a thief chased off with his camera gear.

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