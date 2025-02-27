Videographer ‘Mysteriously’ Died at Event He was Hired to Film

A videographer died at an event he was hired to film and now his family is offering a $10,000 reward for answers about his death.

26-year-old Devin Washington was working as a videographer on February 2 in Clayton County, Georgia, when he suddenly collapsed and couldn’t be revived. His camera equipment and belongings from his car were also stolen at the scene.

According to a report by local news outlet 11Alive, Washington’s family believes foul play was involved in his death and are searching for information.

Videographer and cyber security professional Washington had reportedly been hired to film a car-meet up in a parking lot in the city of Morrow that day. However, according to Clayton County police, he suddenly passed out as he was shooting content.

Clayton County police say they responded to the scene to help revive him. In footage, obtained by 11 Alive, Washington was given Narcan (a treatment designed to rapidly reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency) but the videographer did not respond.

In a written police report cited by the news outlet, investigators suggest that Washington may have been sold a drug. They mentioned a horse tranquilizer, but could not say for sure that it was sold to him. Detectives wrote there was no proof that Washington’s death was caused by the drugs mentioned. Authorities also found no drugs, needles, or pills on or near him.

Washington’s grieving mother Sharita Ward tells 11Alive that she is certain that her son didn’t use drugs. While police say an autopsy will determine the cause of death, she believes this was not a simple overdose and that her son may have seen set up.

Ward says that there are also still no answers into the theft of her son’s camera equipment and belongings. She believes her son was intentionally poisoned in an attempt to rob him.

“My gut is telling me that he was poisoned,” she says. “His camera equipment was missing, his items on his body were gone, and several things were taken from his car. But they weren’t able to steal the car itself because he had security measures in place.”

According to 11Alive, Washington’s family is actively pursuing justice, and they are reportedly preparing to offer a $10,000 reward from their personal funds for any information that could aid Clayton County police in resolving the case. If foul play is determined, they are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

“I want to see them prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Ward says.

Washington’s family hopes their efforts will help prevent another tragedy. Anyone who has information that can help police solve the case, text “CLAYTONPD plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES) or email [email protected].