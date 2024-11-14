Three Thieves Steal $30k of Camera Equipment From Computer Warehouse

Three thieves broke into a computer company’s warehouse and stole $30,000 worth of camera equipment.

The thieves broke into the warehouse of computer business PowerGPU in Youngsville in Franklin County, North Carolina around 1 AM on Monday. The business sells custom PCs and hardware.

According to WRAL, the three robbers cut a hole on the side of PowerGPU’s warehouse — one of three different entry points that they used to get inside the building. The thieves also broke through an HVAC vent before busting out a window in an office.

The thieves then spent over two hours inside the warehouse. They reportedly cut off the warehouse’s internet and DVR system and then stole over $30,000 worth of camera equipment.

In surveillance footage, the thieves can be seen holding flashlights and crawling on the floor to avoid security sensors.

According to local news outlet CBS17, at one point in the security footage, one of the thieves slides across with Martinez’s Sony FX3 camera.

“Anybody that works with cameras knows those cameras get pretty expensive,” content creator and founder of PowerGPU Jese Martinez tells CBS17.

After spending around two hours in the PowerGPU warehouse, the thieves eventually triggered an alarm.

When the robbers triggered the alarm, Martinez got a call from his security company at 3 a.m. When he arrived at the warehouse, police had the place surrounded but the thieves had already left.

According to Martinez, Youngsville police say that a car was stolen around midnight and driven to PowerGPU. The thieves left the stolen vehicle behind at the back of the building and the car was still running, but with no one inside. Police did not say who the car belonged to or where it was stolen from.

While police search for the thieves, Martinez says he plans to add more cameras and tighten security at his business. He says the robbery of the company’s camera equipment feels coordinated and targeted.

“Obviously, that’s speculation,” he tells WRAL. “We don’t know for sure, but it definitely looks that way.”

