The 8-14mm f/3.5 Fisheye G Is Sony’s First Full-Frame Fisheye in 20 Years

Sony has announced the FE 8-14mm f/3.5 Fisheye G, the first Sony fisheye lens for E-mount and the first full-frame Sony fisheye in 20 years.

The last time Sony released a first-party fisheye lens was back in 2006 with the 16mm f/2.8 for Sony A-mount (and that was a Minolta design). That’s a long time to go without a first-party option for the most established mirrorless mount, but that loop has finally been closed.

Sony says that for the most part, fisheye lenses are aimed at stills-focused photographers, but the ultra-wide-angle perspective has grown more familiar thanks to smartphones and action cameras. As a result, Sony made its 8-14mm f/3.5 as a lens that would work for both photographers and videographers.

Firstly, the 8-14mm f/3.5 features what Sony touts as the world’s most compact design. It has a 180-degree angle of view throughout the zoom range and transitions between a circular fisheye at 8mm to a diagonal fisheye at 14mm; that’s two rendering styles: equidistant projection and equisolid-angle projection.

The lens maintains its compact size in use thanks to internal focusing and internal zoom, and focus is driven through two linear motors for fast and accurate autofocus that supports up to 120 frames per second.

The 8-14mm f/3.5 G weighs about 314 grams and measures 63.1mm by 82.8mm. Though it has a convex front element, the lens does support the use of rear drop-in filters. It features a construction of 16 elements arranged into 13 groups, with three aspherical elements to minimize chromatic aberrations, as well as four extra-low dispersion (ED) elements to suppress aberrations further, and a single ED aspherical element to suppress both chromatic and spherical aberrations.

The lens has a seven-bladed aperture diaphragm that can be operated externally or through the camera, with the ring offering both clicked and de-clicked functionality. Speaking of external controls, the lens also has a zoom lock switch and a focus lock switch.

The lens has a 0.15-meter (about 5.9 inches) minimum focus distance, which is constant through the focal range, as well as a 0.22x maximum magnification. Sony also promises minimum focus breathing that is well-handled optically, but the lens is also supported by Sony’s focus breathing compensation feature in its cameras.

Sony says the 8-14mm f/3.5 G can be used in pairs for 3D Virtual Reality capture thanks to the 64mm interpupillary distance when paired with two Venice extension units, which mimics the human eyes.

The Sony 8-14mm f/3.5 Fisheye G will be available in October 2026 for $1,600.