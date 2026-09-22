Motorola’s Stylish New Phone ‘Pushes the Boundaries’ of Mobile Photography

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Jeremy Gray

A hand holds a green smartphone with a triple-lens camera system and a Motorola logo on the back.

Today at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, where Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform, Motorola took the stage to unveil its most advanced and powerful smartphone, the Signature 27. Motorola says its new flagship phone pushes the boundaries of mobile imaging.

Leveraging the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, the Motorola Signature 27 promises enhanced performance and fast, productive AI technologies. It also takes advantage of the new imaging capabilities enabled by Snapdragon’s latest chip.

DisclosureQualcomm paid for PetaPixel’s travel and accommodations to attend Snapdragon Summit. Neither Qualcomm nor Motorola has had any editorial input on this coverage.

At Snapdragon Summit, Motorola’s Nicole Hagen, the company’s head of global marketing, described the new phone’s camera system as “industry-leading.” However, what that means is still a little unclear.

A green smartphone with a textured back, a Motorola logo in the center, and a horizontal camera module at the top featuring four lenses and "Audio by B&O" branding.

The Motorola Signature 27 promises to “push the boundaries” of smartphone photography and video capture. At the center of this mobile photography experience is Sony’s latest Lytia-series sensor, the 50-megapixel Lytia 910 LOFIC image sensor.

This Type 1/1.28 image sensor promises extended dynamic range and high-end image quality with rich, accurate color.

Alongside the main camera, Motorola has revealed that the Signature 27’s telephoto imager is also powered by a Sony Lytia chip. In this case, it’s the 200-megapixel Type 1/1.12 Lytia 901 announced last year.

A black smartphone with a textured back and a prominent camera module featuring three lenses and a circular flash, resting on an orange surface.

Many other specifications still haven’t been announced, including anything about an ultra-wide camera. There are clearly more than two rear cameras on the device, but mum’s the word thus far.

Motorola did say that the imaging advancements go beyond new and improved hardware, though. The Signature 27 includes Motorola’s Video Enhancement Engine, an AI-powered tool that creates a real-time intelligence layer during video recording and can automatically adjust color tones as the user captures footage.

“This means users can capture their favorite moments exactly as they remember them, whether they’re at a concert, filming after dark, or taking in a sunset, with footage that looks professional, stays sharp in low light, and delivers natural, true-to-life colors,” Motorola says.

This technology is undoubtedly leveraging the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip. So too is the stabilization, which uses Qualcomm’s image stabilization tech alongside optical image stabilization hardware.

Two olive green smartphones are angled against a white background, one showing the textured back panel with a triple-camera array and the other displaying the front screen with a digital clock reading 11:35.

“Though only a preview of what’s to come, motorola signature 27’s complete camera system demonstrates Motorola’s continued commitment to push the boundaries of smartphone photography,” Motorola explains.

The company is targeting a premium segment with its new device, opting for carefully crafted materials and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. Motorola announced a multi-year partnership with B&O yesterday.

The phone’s looks are a bit part of its appeal. Motorola says the phone is designed to be “admired, held, and deeply chosen.” To that end, it has a sleek aluminum chassis with a relatively distinct camera housing design. The phone comes in two finishes: a coal smoke one in “tactical weave,” and a Capulet olive with a brushed, textile finish. Motorola showed the olive one off at Snapdragon Summit, and it’s quite striking.

Motorola will fully reveal the Motorola Signature 27 later, ahead of a global release this year.

Image creditsMotorola

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