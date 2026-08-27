7Artisans’ Full-Frame 10mm f/2.5 AF Fisheye Breaks New Ground

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Jeremy Gray

A 7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 fisheye lens for Sony E-mount cameras, shown at an angle against a white background.

7Artisans has announced a new autofocus-equipped fisheye lens for full-frame Sony, Nikon, and L-Mount cameras. This new lens is not only a relatively distinct offering in the full-frame lens space, but it also does so at a very aggressive price.

At just $449, the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 AF Max Fisheye is an affordable, fast option for full-frame photographers. The diagonal fisheye lens offers an expansive 185-degree field of view, a fast f/2.5 aperture, and a high-speed autofocus system.

This isn’t 7Artisans’ first fisheye lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, as the company also makes a 10mm f/2.8 lens for just under $300. However, that lens isn’t quite as fast, for starters, and it’s also a manual-focus design. While the move to autofocus means that Canon owners are out of luck, it also means that the lens will be better-suited to action sports and video work, both domains where fisheye lenses can deliver dynamic images.

“No longer just a lens for special effects. With autofocus, the fisheye becomes a versatile creative tool — for more scenes, more moments, and more expression. From managing focus to mastering vision,” 7Artisans says.

A person's hands hold a camera with a wide-angle lens in front of a glowing, circular light against a dark background.

With its fast f/2.5 aperture, the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 AF Max Fisheye should work well for a wide range of photographic applications, including night sky photography, travel, and even portraiture, albeit with a very dramatic look and feel.

From a design perspective, the lens is quite compact and lightweight. The Nikon Z-mount version weighs 504 grams (1.1 pounds) and is 94 millimeters (3.7 inches) long. The lens includes two customizable function buttons, a clicked aperture control ring, an AF/MF switch, and a ridged focus ring. It sports an all-metal body with weather sealing, including a gasket at the lens mount. Speaking of the lens mount, it includes a USB-C port for firmware updates and customization.

A black 7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 fisheye lens for Sony E-mount cameras, shown from a front-facing perspective.

Speaking of software, 7Artisans has also built a custom lens profile that photographers can apply when editing photos shot with the new fisheye lens to reduce distortion and make them look more like a traditional ultra-wide lens.

Optically, the lens includes 11 elements arranged across eight groups and a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm. The minimum focusing distance is just 0.15 meters (5.9 inches), although given its focal length, it won’t deliver a high maximum magnification.

Sample Photos

A close-up, wide-angle shot of a white cat looking directly into the camera lens with large, light-colored eyes.
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Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 AF Max Fisheye lens is available now for E-mount, Z-mount, and L-Mount. It is $449.

7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 AF Max FisheyeBuy new on B&H7Artisans 10mm f/2.5 AF Max FisheyeBuy used on KEH.com

Image credits7Artisans

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