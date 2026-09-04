Celebrate Labor Day With These 20 Great Deals on Photo Gear

To celebrate Labor Day, B&H Photo Video has a ton of fantastic discounts for photographers. You can save big on cameras, lenses, and accessories right now. To make it easier to find the best deals, we’ve picked out 15 highlights for you.

Cameras

Sony a7 IV

Even though the Sony a7 V arrived last year and is an awesome camera, its predecessor, the 33-megapixel a7 IV, remains a great choice for many photographers and videographers. Thanks to a $500 discount, the a7 IV is also a dynamite value at just $1,998. Photographers who register their camera via Sony before September 30 can get $50 cashback, too.

Sony a7R V

Another “outdated” Sony camera available at a discount is the 61-megapixel Sony a7R V. Make no mistake, the brand-new a7R VI is great, but it’s $4,500. After a $300 discount, the a7R V, which remains an exceptional choice for portraiture and landscape photography, is $1,000 less — $3,498. Again, there’s another $50 cashback up for grabs.

Sony ZV-E10 With 16-50mm Lens

For entry-level users with content creation aspirations, the 24.2-megapixel Sony ZV-E10 is a good option. The APS-C camera has a 3-inch flip-out screen, 4Kp30 recording, and Sony’s fast and intelligent Hybrid AF. A kit with the camera and the Sony E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 II lens is $100 off right now, bringing the price down to $798.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II

It’s getting a little long in the tooth, but the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is still a very capable video camera. With a $300 discount, the 20.3-megapixel Micro Four Thirds camera is now under $1,000. At just $997.99, this is a great deal for people who want to create high-quality videos but don’t have a big budget.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Here at PetaPixel, we don’t often recommend buying DSLR cameras new anymore. In most cases, going used is the way to go. However, for photographers completely married to Canon’s DSLR ecosystem, the 5D Mark IV is among the last truly good options available brand new. Thanks to a $700 discount, it’s down to $1,799. I’d argue that getting an R5 or R6-series mirrorless camera and an EF-R adapter makes more sense, but we know there are still people who truly love DSLR cameras. If that’s you, this is a good deal.

Canon EOS R5

Speaking of a Canon R5-series camera, the original Canon EOS R5, which remains very good, is $500 off right now. After the discount, it’s just $2,799, which is a pretty aggressive price for a 45-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera.

Lenses

There are way too many lenses on sale for nearly every camera system under the Sun, so these are just highlights. You can browse all the deals here, though.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Sony E)

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens for Sony E-mount is $200 off right now, bringing its price down to $699. Compared to the more traditional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, Tamron’s option gives up some wide-angle capability in exchange for a smaller, lighter form factor and a significantly lower price.

By the way, this same lens is also available for Nikon Z, although it’s $749 after a $100 discount.

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 (Sony E)

The natural pairing to the 28-75mm f/2.8 lens above is Tamron’s 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, which is also on sale. After a $100 instant savings, the lens is just $999. It’s very similar in spirit to a 70-200mm f/2.8, but much less expensive.

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art (L-Mount and E-mount)

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art is $100 for both Sony E-mount and L-Mount. It is an outstanding standard zoom lens, well-equipped for professional photo and video work. Sigma seldom misses, and this lens is no exception.

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM

The Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM lens is among the most influential (https://petapixel.com/2025/12/07/the-canon-rf-28-70mm-f-2-is-among-the-most-influential-optics-of-the-last-25-years/) zooms of the 21st century. Eight years after its launch, the lens remains superb and a must-have for bokeh-obsessed Canon photographers. The lens is $3,199 right now thanks to a $200 discount.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 (L-Mount)

This one isn’t quite a Labor Day deal since it ends tomorrow, September 5, at 11:59 PM EDT, but it’s a great deal nonetheless. The Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 wide-angle zoom lens for L-Mount is $500 off for a very limited time, bringing the price down to $1,147.99.

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 (Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E)

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4, released last year, is $500 off right now for all three compatible lens mounts: E, RF, and Z. With the discount, the lens is now $1,999. The manual focus lens is meticulously engineered to deliver the ultimate in image quality, although that does come at a pretty hefty price, albeit a less hefty one right now.













Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 (Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E)

Zeiss’ new, longer 85mm f/1.4 portrait prime is $500 off right now, too. At $2,499 after the discount, it remains a relatively expensive 85mm prime lens, but it delivers that beloved Zeiss image quality. For some, it’s worth the price of admission.













Accessories

SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Pro X-Clutch Hydraulic Monopod

This monopod can hold up to 55 pounds of gear, and users can adjust its height with a single touch. It’s pretty dang clever and a great option for photographers and videographers out in the field who use big, heavy lenses.













Vanguard Veo Range 48 T Backpack

Every photographer needs a good way to carry their gear, and many opt for camera backpacks. The Vanguard Veo Range 48 T is a particularly large backpack, offering enough space to hold a professional, gripped camera, up to nine lenses, and accessories. It’s $100 right now, making it just $119.99, which is a very good price for a camera backpack.

Lowepro Adventura Go BP 150 Backpack (11L)

A much smaller backpack than the one above, the Lowepro Adventura Go BP 150 is designed for smaller cameras and just a couple of lenses. It’s a good choice for those who want to travel light. It’s also $60 off, which means it’s just $39.95 right now.

ONA Bowery II Camera Bag (Antique Cognac Leather)

For photographers who prioritize traveling in timeless style, ONA’s Bowery II leather camera bag may be the right choice. Made from Italian-tanned leather and antique brass hardware, it’s definitely classic. It’s also discounted by $73 right now, bringing the price to $295.20. It’s not cheap, but genuine leather rarely is.

Sony 1920GB CFexpress Type B Tough Memory Card

Memory card prices have gone crazy this year, thanks to AI data centers. However, this discount goes a bit crazy, too. The Sony 1920GB CFexpress Type B Tough card is $800 off, making it $1,198. That’s still a lot of money for a memory card, but in fairness, that’s a lot of storage.

Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head (50th Anniversary Kit)

A good tripod is essential, and this is a great one. The carbon fiber Gitzo Mountaineer GT2542 Series 2 tripod can hold nearly 50 pounds of gear, has a maximum height of 65.7 inches, and is built to withstand the rigors of professional photography and all the terrible weather that comes with it.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsSigma, Sony, and Gitzo. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.