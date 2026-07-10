The 10 Best Mirrorless Camera Deals Photographers Can Get Right Now

Jeremy Gray

Three mirrorless cameras—Canon, Nikon, and Sony—are displayed side by side on a sandy beach with ocean waves in the background.

Summer is not typically a busy time for new camera releases, the brand-new Sony RX10 V and Leica SL3-P as notable exceptions. But that doesn’t mean now isn’t a great time to buy a new camera, and here are 10 high-quality cameras available with big discounts.

Nikon Z6 III

The Nikon Z6 III is Nikon’s best camera that isn’t the Z8 (or Z9), and it’s available now for $2,196.95, a $500 instant savings. The various kits, including the 24-70mm f/4, 24-120mm f/4, 28-400mm f/4-8, and 50mm f/1.4 prime, are also on sale, with discounts ranging from $500 to $800.

Buy the Nikon Z6 III new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z6 III used on KEH.com

Nikon Z8

Speaking of the Nikon Z8, that’s also on sale. The 45-megapixel full-frame camera is Nikon’s best camera for nearly all photographers, and it’s $600 off. At $3,696.95, it’s still in the high-end price range, but it’s a superb mirrorless camera that can do it all.

Buy the Nikon Z8 new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z8 used on KEH.com

Canon EOS R5

While yes, the newer Canon EOS R5 II is incredible, the older EOS R5 is no slouch. The 45-megapixel full-frame camera is available now for $2,599, a $700 discount.

Buy the Canon EOS R5 new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R5 used on KEH.com

Canon EOS R5 II

If you do want the fantastic new EOS R5 II, you’re in luck. It’s on sale, too, just not to quite the same degree as its predecessor. The Canon EOS R5 II is $400 off right now, knocking the price down to $3,999.

Buy the Canon EOS R5 II new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R5 II used on KEH.com

Sony a7R V

The new Sony a7R VI is a great camera, to be sure, but its arrival has helped make the older and still very good a7R V more affordable. For many photographers, especially landscape and portrait photographers, the a7R V offers a lot. It’s currently $3,298, down $500 from its regular price.

Buy the Sony a7R V new on B&HBuy the Sony a7R V used on KEH.com

Sony a7 IV

Another camera that has benefited from its successor’s arrival. The Sony a7 V was released last year, making the Sony a7 IV a relatively affordable alternative. The a7 IV is available now with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 II kit lens for just $2,198, a $500 discount and $700 less than just the a7 V body itself. The a7 IV body itself is also $500 off, priced at $1,998.

Buy the Sony a7 IV new on B&HBuy the Sony a7 IV used on KEH.com

Sony a9 III

The world’s fastest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Sony a9 III, is a pricey proposition. Its groundbreaking global shutter sensor comes at great cost. However, thanks to a $400 discount, Sony’s flagship speed demon is a bit less expensive right now, down to $6,398 from $6,798.

Buy the Sony a9 III new on B&HBuy the Sony a9 III used on KEH.com

Panasonic Lumix S5 II and Lumix S5 IIX

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II and its video-oriented sibling, the S5 IIX, are both $500 off right now. Kits start at just $1,797.99. Both 24.2-megapixel cameras offer high-end hybrid performance and are a popular choice for video creators, including PetaPixel‘s YouTube channel.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S5 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix S5 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX used on KEH.com

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II

Another great Panasonic camera for video content creation is the venerable Lumix GH5 II. While it’s not the latest and greatest Lumix Micro Four Thirds camera, it remains a highly capable hybrid camera, and it’s available now for just under $1,000 thanks to a $500 discount.

The latest and greatest, by the way, the Lumix GH7, is $400 off until tomorrow night, July 11, at 11:59 PM ET. Just a little bonus deal.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix GH7 new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix GH7 used on KEH.com

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsHeader image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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